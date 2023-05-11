A cold, steady rain didn’t prevent Eastside Elementary School’s Arbor Day celebration, and it didn’t stop students and faculty from honoring former Principal Leah Munson either.
In a joint ceremony with the city of Senoia’s Tree Committee on April 26, fifth graders – organized by teacher April Deleshaw – celebrated Munson by planting a dogwood tree in her honor and unveiling a plaque commemorating the event. Munson, who became principal at Eastside in 2009, retired last year.
As students and staff members circled around the planting area, Senoia Mayor Dub Pearman – who was joined at the celebration by City Council Member Tracy Brady – read a proclamation recognizing Arbor Day in the city.
Tree Committee members Allie Garrett, Drew Kupfer and Sylvia York lent a hand to the celebration as well, leading the dedication portion of the ceremony. Garrett, Senoia’s tree and planning commissioner, told the celebrants planting trees is “starting good work we won’t see the end of.”
“It means doing that good work with humility, discipline and even a kind of reverence, judging our work not by the quick win, but by the standards of flourishing,” she said.
Garrett praised Munson’s dedication to Eastside Elementary, comparing the former principal’s 12-plus years there to planting trees.
“Students and parents love this school, which has been shaped in large and small ways by Mrs. Munson’s vision, loyalty and care,” Garrett said. “Mrs. Munson started good work she won’t see the end of, and I hope we can be inspired by her example, put down roots and do lasting good.”
Fifth grade students Brayden Walsh, Noah Wetmiller and Jilly Walker grabbed their shovels and went to work planting the tree as the plaque honoring Munson was uncovered.
“In honor of Mrs. Leigh Munson, devoted principal at Eastside Elementary. Senoia Tree Committee, Arbor Day 2023” it reads.
Garrett said as it cultivates and encourages a healthy and sustainable community forest within the city.
“The guiding presumption behind the tree committee is the belief that the natural environment has significant value in and of itself, and that all reasonable measures should be used in the preservation of that environment, consistent with continued development of the city,” Garrett said.
She said the Arbor Day celebration was an especially important event for the newly revived committee, which has set a goal of regaining Senoia’s Tree City USA seal from the Arbor Day Foundation.
Community partners have thrown their support behind the effort, starting with Eastside’s event, where the tree was donated by Ashley’s Garden and the plaque donated by Laser Precision Designs.