A cold, steady rain didn’t prevent Eastside Elementary School’s Arbor Day celebration, and it didn’t stop students and faculty from honoring former Principal Leah Munson either.

In a joint ceremony with the city of Senoia’s Tree Committee on April 26, fifth graders – organized by teacher April Deleshaw – celebrated Munson by planting a dogwood tree in her honor and unveiling a plaque commemorating the event. Munson, who became principal at Eastside in 2009, retired last year.