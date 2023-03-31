An estimated 5K to 10K visitors are expected to visit downtown Newnan for an all-day festival on April 15. The festival will include the closures of both Jefferson and Jackson streets in downtown for a criterium race.
Downtown portions of SR 29 and Alt. 27 will be temporarily closed from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday.
The all-day event will feature the Tour of Coweta, Soapbox Derby, live music including Cosmic Charlie, an Athens-based Grateful Dead cover band, car show, and the Rock and Road Criterium Race.
The Newnan City Council also approved a special permit for April 15th that allows downtown restaurants to offer cafe-style seating and service in front of their establishments during the day long events.
What is a criterium race?
A criterium, or crit, is a bike race consisting of several laps around a closed circuit. For over 40 years, Athens, Georgia, has hosted an annual crit race called Athens Twilight. Crit racers speed through downtown streets, taking tight turns at 30 mph with crowded fields of racers.
Which roads will be closed?
The Rock and Road Criterium Race in downtown Newnan will have riders competing on a closed circuit that includes Jackson, Salbide, Jefferson and Wesley streets. West Broad Street will also be closed to traffic. Downtown portions of SR 29 and Alt. 27 will be temporarily closed from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Where can I park if I want to attend the event?
Parking will be available on surrounding streets and in parking lots including University of West Georgia, and the Coweta County Justice Center.
With the extensive road closures, downtown is best accessed on foot.
Is there any cost to attend?
There is no cost to attend any of the events being held downtown on April 15.
When are these events happening?
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tour of Coweta Century to benefit the Newnan Rotary Club
11 a.m.-2 p.m. SOAP Box Derby to benefit the Coweta Foundation
11-a.m.-2 p.m. Rock & Road Car Show presented by Driven Automotive
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Rock & Road Music Festival sponsored by John Daviston, Ryan Brooks, and Scott & Jackie Phillips and presented by 75 Jackson
3 p.m-9 p.m. Rock & Road Criterium presented by 75 Jackson
6 p.m-7 p.m. Rockstar Middle School Sprint presented by Bike Coweta