After 75 years, the smell of Brunswick stew won’t float through the Moreland air this 4th of July.
Citing a lack of funding and volunteers, the longstanding annual barbecue has been canceled. The event had been a holiday staple of the community since 1947 with three Moreland-area churches working together to ensure its success.
Churches typically staffed a total of 100 volunteers each year who were responsible for cooking the 1,800 pounds of meat which required 24-hour monitoring, along with fundraising, serving and clean-up.
But in 2020, COVID forced changes across the world and Moreland was no exception. Carol Chancey, director of Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance (MCAA), said volunteers in local churches became hard to come by after the pandemic.
As a result, the MCAA took the reins for the last few years to ensure the event happened.
“It’s a very labor-intensive project and volunteers are hard to come by,” Chancey said. “Churches are having trouble finding volunteers for their own programs, so unfortunately, it’s not surprising they can’t find enough people to work on a holiday for such a big program.”
An event like the Moreland BBQ also takes a lot of planning and financial support to carry out, Chancey said.
“The churches maintained finances throughout the year for the BBQ, and portions from each year's profits were divided up to purchase the materials needed so they didn’t have to start from scratch every year,” she said.
In 1947, as First Baptist Church of Moreland installed gas heat and troops were coming home from World War II, the first annual Fourth of July barbecue was established by townsfolk.
"The event was organic when it began,” Chancey said. “People back then wanted to make sure there was something to do during the holiday. Nowadays, summer break for kids is much shorter and people are cramming as much as they can into the summer before school starts. Finding volunteers is even harder as more people are traveling on the 4th.”
Chancey said the MCAA is focusing its efforts on the upcoming Grizzard Games, which was originally slated for this weekend but has been postponed until the fall due to inclement weather.
“As a nonprofit, we had to decide what programs to put money and energy into,” she said. “The Grizzard Games is an engaging event but we want to pursue a 4th program at some point in the future.”
However, Chancey is optimistic the annual event won’t be gone forever. As things change, a new approach could ensure the BBQ returns in some form.
“There are so many possibilities,” she said. “The BBQ does draw people together and is one of the few events Moreland has to bind people together. We don’t want to lose it altogether, but we have to deal with the practical realities of life – a lack of money and volunteers.”
For those interested in the history of the Moreland BBQ, the MCAA sells the hardback and paperback versions of the souvenir book about the event. The book tells the story of the origins of the BBQ, and it features many photos from the early days of the event.