American Legion Post 57 recognized Newnan High School AFJROTC Cadet Haylie Strickland at their recent awards ceremony for Scholastic Excellence.
Each cadet must be in the top 10 percent of their class in non-JROTC subjects, be in the top 25 percent of their JROTC class, have demonstrated qualities of leadership and have actively participated in related student activities such as student organizations, constructive activities or sports. She was presented a medal and certificate by CW5 (Ret.) Thomas Fetchet.