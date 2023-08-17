20230819 ED WGTC-Amazon

Hourly Amazon employees will have access to hundreds of educational offerings through a partnership with West Georgia Technical College.

 Photo courtesy Amazon

West Georgia Technical College has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program.

The partnership will provide Amazon’s hourly employees access to hundreds of degree, diploma and technical certificate offerings, as well as to the college’s transfer programs that enable students to build an academic foundation and save on the cost of college.