A Newnan man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving his car into the kitchen of a local residence.
Jeremy Stanford Ransby, 35, is charged with criminal damage to property, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and marijuana possession.
The incident occurred on Aug. 29 when police responded to the area of McIntosh Parkway, where they encountered Ransby walking westbound toward town wearing only shorts and socks.
Behind him, police could see his 2004 Chevy Suburban crashed into the side of a residence at 35 McIntosh Parkway, according to the report.
Police took Ransby into custody and reportedly noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. Ransby told police he had been drinking but declined consent for a blood test, the report stated.
Ransby’s vehicle was located partially inside the kitchen of the townhome, and an open container of liquor and marijuana were reportedly found inside the Suburban.
A witness told police they heard a loud bang that sounded like an explosion and went outside to see the vehicle located inside the home. The witness said debris from the crash damaged her car and estimated the repairs at $3,000.
The homeowner said they heard the crash and were concerned about pets inside the residence.
The Newnan Fire Department and Newnan Utilities responded to the home to check on all parties involved and check on water leaks, electrical hookup and the structural integrity of the house.
A judge signed a warrant for a blood draw for Ransby, who was transported to Piedmont Newnan Hospital. There, Ransby became aggressive and tried to fight police, the report stated.
Ransby was transported from the hospital to the Coweta County Jail. He currently has a bond of $3,500, according to jail reports.