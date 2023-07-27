classroom

Parents who wish to enroll their elementary-age children in the Coweta County School System’s tuition-based After School Program will also be able to do so on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at their children’s school.

Representatives will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria of each elementary school. Space is limited, and registration must be completed in person.