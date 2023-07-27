Parents who wish to enroll their elementary-age children in the Coweta County School System’s tuition-based After School Program will also be able to do so on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at their children’s school.
Representatives will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria of each elementary school. Space is limited, and registration must be completed in person.
A $35 fee, payable by check or exact cash only, will be due at registration.
The After School Program is a self-supported, non-educational daycare program that operates from 2:30-6 p.m. on days when school is in session. It is not offered on student holidays or teacher workdays.
Tuition is $15 per week, $12 per week if paid by the Friday prior to the week of attendance. For more information, visit www.cowetaschools.net and type “After School” into the search bar.