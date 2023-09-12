Across the street from a historic cemetery where hundreds of people are buried in unmarked graves, the Coweta County African American Heritage Museum celebrated its legacy with an open house and celebration Saturday.
Officially declared “African American Heritage Day” in Newnan by city proclamation, Sept. 9 was highlighted with music, dance, storytelling, prayers, speeches and guided tours.
It’s a kind of rebirth for the museum, which has reopened under the control of the Coweta County African American Alliance after internal strife led to the termination of the organization’s lease with the city in 2021.
In December of 2022, the city granted the alliance a two-year lease and made some necessary repairs to the former school that serves as the museum, and Saturday’s open house was an opportunity to generate some excitement and support in the community, according to Dr. Shannon Pearson.
“Our purpose for the event was to announce to the community that we are there and we’re open, and to get some community engagement,” said Pearson, who serves as president of the African American Alliance.
More than 150 people attended the event, which included guided tours of the museum led by Dr. Danny Allen, the organization’s vice president. Displays feature photographs, historical documents and memorabilia from prominent and influential Black Cowetans, from midwives and doctors to Motown legends.
Originally from Heard County, Pearson – who works as an information technology professional – said she first became aware of the museum when she accompanied her mom on a trip to the museum in Newnan to do some research with genealogist Dianne Wood.
Pearson said she relocated to Newnan in the mid-2010s, but she only recently got involved with the alliance after reaching out with an offer to help modernize the museum’s website. She said there is an urgent need to collect and digitize historical information for genealogical research before it’s too late.
“It is so important for us to capture information before the people who have it are long gone and there’s no way to trace it,” Pearson said.
Several of Saturday’s speakers – including Brady, city council members Cynthia Jenkins and George Alexander, longtime Coweta educator Lillie Smith, Farmer Street Cemetery Commission chair Jocelyn Palmer, local attorney and lifelong Cowetan Vernon Strickland and Allen, who rededicated the cemetery to close the program – spoke of the history of the properties, the people who paved the way for current generations and the sanctity of the cemetery.
At last count, experts have geolocated 455 people buried in the cemetery, and now the goal is “preserving, protecting and promoting this sacred place,” Jenkins said. That includes the museum and its historical records of African Americans in Coweta County.
“We really have a community gem here, and that story needs to be told,” she said. “We are our ancestors’ wildest dreams come true, right here in their resting spot.”
Pearson said the museum is attempting to raise $2,500 to purchase two computers and a server so volunteers can begin digitally storing genealogy searches and provide remote access to people who are unable to visit the museum in person to perform searches.
“Genealogy searches are the background of our museum,” Pearson said. “It allows us to help someone trace their roots as far back as possible to help them figure out who they are and where they come from. It gives us the blueprint of all of the wonderful things that are a part of what makes us who we are today.”
For more information, visit the Coweta County African American Heritage Museum’s Facebook page.