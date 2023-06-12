Affordable health screenings coming to Newnan

Residents living in and around Newnan can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
SouthCrest Church will host this community event on July 31. The site is located at 365 International Park in Newnan
Screenings can check for:— The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.— HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels.— Diabetes risk.— Kidney and thyroid function and more.
The screenings, sponsored by Atlanta Vascular Specialists, are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.