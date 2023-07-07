20230708 Christopher Rush

 Photo courtesy Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

A Newnan man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated assault and battery, and six counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Christopher Kendall Rush, 50, will serve 13 years of probation after he is released from prison, according to the sentence pronounced by Senior Superior Court Judge Matthew O. Simmons.