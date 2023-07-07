A Newnan man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated assault and battery, and six counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Christopher Kendall Rush, 50, will serve 13 years of probation after he is released from prison, according to the sentence pronounced by Senior Superior Court Judge Matthew O. Simmons.
The crimes occurred on July 14, 2020, when Rush responded to a family member’s phone call regarding a fight about to take place outside the family member’s home. The fight was intended to be between an 18-year-old female, who had recently graduated from Newnan High School, and Rush’s niece.
Within seconds of his arrival, authorities said, Rush yelled at the gathered group of teenagers that he wanted to fight. Video of the incident showed Rush screaming in the face of a 16-year-old female before throwing the first punch at an 18-year-old male who had recently graduated from Troup County High School.
Rush’s punch of the male victim initiated a brawl between Rush and the three victims, as well as other members of Rush’s family.
During the course of the fight, Rush produced a knife and stabbed and/or cut the three victims,
two of whom were females and all of whom were teenagers, according to District Attorney Herb Cranford Jr.
All three victims sustained injuries and scarring. The 19-year-old female victim sustained a deep cut across her chest, which resulted in significant blood loss. The 18-year-old female victim continues to have nerve damage from her injuries, Cranford said.
Rush’s broken knife blade was recovered at the scene, and the investigation revealed that no other weapons were involved.
“Rush claimed that someone else pulled the knife first, that he took control of it, and that he used the knife against the three victims in defense of himself and his niece,” Cranford said. “In finding him guilty of all counts, the jury rejected Rush’s claims that his actions were legally justified.”
Under Georgia law, a person is not justified in using force if he is the initial aggressor or if he agrees to combat. Additionally, under Georgia law, even if someone is justified in the use of force, he cannot resort to deadly force, or force likely to result in serious injury, unless he reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily harm to himself or others.
“It should be without question that a 50-year-old man should be a source of calm when teenagers are behaving badly,” Cranford said. “Rather than stop a fight between teenagers from occurring, this defendant joined the fray, threw a punch, then escalated the fight to a potentially deadly encounter by producing a knife.
“He went further still by using that knife to injure three of the teenagers involved” Cranford added. “It is appropriate that he has been held accountable for his actions on July 14, 2020, and just that he has been sentenced to prison as a result.”
At sentencing, the mother of the two teenage female victims, who are sisters, addressed the court with an emotional appeal for a lengthy prison sentence, given the injuries her daughters sustained and the dangerousness of Rush’s conduct during the fight.
Assistant District Attorney Scott O. Teague prosecuted the case and was assisted by Investigator Cory Mauldin, formerly of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, who was the lead investigator, and Investigator Sheri Williams of the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office.