It’s a phone call every parent of teens prays they never receive.
It was Friday, June 23, when Robert Conner arrived home from work. Ready to get the weekend started, he sat down on the couch and took his shoes off.
His daughter, Allie, had just left in a car with four other friends to get some McDonald’s a few miles away.
Suddenly the phone rang. On the other line was the frantic voice of someone telling him his daughter was in a serious car crash and it didn’t look good.
Robert and his wife, Laura, immediately drove to the scene on Interstate 85 near mile marker 50. The crash had forced the closure of the interstate, so they parked their car and ran to their daughter, along with four others, who had just left their house only a few minutes prior.
Robert and Laura found their daughter Allie in bad shape, but she was still alive.
“Once I had her, we took her straight to the hospital,” Laura said. “We didn’t want to be separated from her after that.”
Allie came home shortly after the crash, but the wreck has turned the Conner family upside down, as they continue navigating the fallout of such a traumatic experience.
The Crash
According to the Georgia State Patrol, speed, reckless driving and driving under the influence are suspected causes for the fatal crash.
Witnesses reported seeing a 2015 Infiniti Q5 traveling at speeds nearly 140 mph and swerving in between cars. One witness reported the Infiniti passed him so fast it shook his vehicle, according to the crash report.
Troopers said the Infiniti attempted to cut between other cars when the driver lost control. The Infiniti left the road, struck a guardrail and overturned several times. Drugs and/or alcohol were also considered factors, according to the crash report.
Allie was wearing her seatbelt, but two others were not.
One of the passengers, identified as Terrence Lesean Williams, 17, of Senoia, was ejected from the car and later passed away at a local hospital.
The driver, identified as Christopher O’Brien, 20, of Newnan, sustained serious injuries and still remains hospitalized, according to Robert, who recently sent him a text of encouragement.
“All mistakes aside, we sincerely hope he gets better,” Robert said.
The long road ahead
When Allie was released from the hospital, she appeared to be walking without much trouble, but that soon changed.
“That was probably adrenaline,” Robert theorized. “Then she got to where she couldn’t walk for over a week. Now, she’s a little unstable on her left leg. She also experiences nerve pain from the vertebrae healing causing pressure on the nerves.”
Allie is now using a wheelchair and travels to Peachtree City daily for physical therapy, along with laser therapy to help reduce inflammation. The family is concerned about her inability to feel anything below her left knee. However, getting in to see a neurologist hasn’t been easy, according to Laura.
“The office said we either pay upfront or need to use insurance,” she said. “But we’re tapped out since the accident. It’s a little upsetting that there’s no alternative for a 14-year-old kid trying to get better.”
Robert carries insurance through his employer, but the family now has expenses coming out of pocket.
In a fatal crash, the insurance payout is capped out, “so if someone dies, you get nothing,” Robert said.
“That’s why we’re using our insurance. Even if (the coverage) was for $5 million, the victim's family would get the full $5 million.”
Survivors' guilt, rebuilding trust
The emotional impact of the crash has also continued to affect the Conners. Two days after the crash, Robert and Laura celebrated their anniversary. This year, it meant a little more.
“There was a lot of crying and hugging,” Laura said. “But we’re doing our best to hold things in, trying to be strong for her.”
Survivors' guilt still runs deep for the family, who were able to attend the memorial service for Williams just days after the crash. Williams would have celebrated his 18th birthday on July 20.
“It’s such a weird feeling,” Laura said. “I know what she (Allie) was thinking at the memorial because I was thinking about it, too. You’re grateful you survived, but also feel guilty.”
Homebound and confined to a wheelchair isn’t how a rising sophomore at East Coweta High School wants to spend their summer. However, Allie’s friends stop in to help cheer her up, often bringing her some fast food.
“My friend was taken away, my whole summer was taken away,” she said.
With the first day of school fast approaching, Laura said they’re not sure what that will be like for Allie this year, who still requires daily physical therapy appointments.
Allie will turn 15 next month and, despite the traumatic experience, she’s ready to get behind the wheel with her learner's permit.
“The first time I got back in the car, I was a little freaked out, but Terrence wouldn’t want me to be scared,” she said. “I’m still ready to drive.”
For Robert and Laura, it’s given them a lot more to think about as they keep working through the baggage. They’ve considered attending therapy to talk through what they’ve experienced over the last several weeks.
“It’s a big decision when you allow your child to ride in someone else’s car,” Robert said. “You have to own that decision.”
“We’ve come a long way, but these three weeks have felt like three months,” Laura added. “Time has moved so slowly, and she can’t get better fast enough.”
Young Drivers Stats
Approximately 1,885 young drivers (ages 15-20) died in traffic crashes in 2020, a 17 percent increase from 1,616 in 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among teens ages 16-19 than among any other age group, which has a fatal crash rate almost three times as high as drivers over 20.
Roughly eight teens die each day due to motor vehicle crashes, and hundreds more are injured.
Approximately 29 percent of young drivers (ages 15-20) involved in fatal crashes had blood alcohol concentrations of .01 g/dL or higher.
Motor vehicle crash deaths among teens 13–19 years of age resulted in about $40.7 billion in medical costs and cost estimates for lives lost in 2020.
Teenage driving statistics also show that teens are also more likely to crash if impaired, using a cell phone or with peer passengers.
The overwhelming majority (75 percent) of serious teen driver crashes are due to "critical errors," with the three common errors accounting for nearly half of these crashes: lack of scanning that is needed to detect and respond to hazards, going too fast for road conditions and being distracted by something inside or outside of the vehicle.
In 2020, 7 percent of drivers ages 15-20 involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted, the largest proportion for any age group.
In 2019, 43 percent of high school students nationwide reported not always wearing a seat during the past month.