On a dark night in November, Senoia police Sgt. Christopher Black drove slowly down a residential street. In order to see, he had his bright lights on, including the blue strip making the police vehicle easily recognizable.
Spotting the address he was looking for, he pulled in the driveway and knocked on the door. A bewildered woman answered the door.
“Most people don’t expect the police to come unless you call them,” Black said.
After hearing that he was helping an Instacart driver with car problems deliver the groceries, Black and the woman’s husband carried the order into the house.
“She said something along the lines of, ‘This is the first time that this has ever happened, where somebody has delivered our groceries in a police car,’” Black said with a laugh.
Seven months later, Black was named June’s First Friday Hero by Piedmont Newnan Hospital for the actions he took that night, culminating with the delivery.
On that evening, Black said he pulled over a truck with an expired tag and no insurance. He had no idea that the driver, Antonio Hill, was not just driving the truck, he was living in it. Black told Hill to call around to see if he could get some insurance for his truck while he started the paperwork for the stop.
“Basically, it’s a way to avoid an impound,” Black said. “The way the law reads, the vehicle shall be removed from the roadway, (for) no insurance.”
But when he came back to the car, Hill said he had called two or three companies but had been unable to establish insurance. So Black asked him if there was anyone who could pick him up.
“He said, ‘No. I’m homeless, and I live in my car,’” Black said. “Now, I’m just — inside me, I’m breaking down. I’m taking the guy’s car, taking all of his possessions, and he’s got nowhere to go, he’s got no one to pick him up.”
Black knew he had to impound the car — that’s the law — but he was not going to leave Hill by the side of the road on that cold night if he could do anything about it. He asked if Hill was open to him trying to help, and then he asked an E-911 dispatcher to check with the Newnan Emergency Shelter Team, the warming center, to see if there were any beds available. There was one bed available — for a male.
Black enlisted another police officer to drive Hill there. While Hill was delivered to Newnan, Black delivered the load of Instacart groceries that Hill had been on his way to drop off so that Hill could still get paid for the job.
On March 9, Hill posted on his Facebook page about the incident. That post was shared 232 times.
“A lot of people say bad things about police officers,” Hill wrote. “I just want to thank God for officer Chris, ’cause he’s a blessing.”
Black said Hill, who is now off the streets and working, wanted the incident to become public to show others that just because you’re down, you’re not out.
Through NEST, Hill got involved with Bridging the Gap in Newnan, he wrote in the post.
“They connected me with a resource to get my truck out of impound, and they helped me find somewhere to stay,” Hill wrote. “I was blessed to be connected with someone who helped me get off the streets.”
Black said he didn’t feel heroic.
“This doesn’t change anything because this is who I’ve always been,” he said. “People throw the word hero around, and I hate that word. I’m being who I am, who I was raised to be.”
All he did was hook Hill up with people with the resources to help him, and Hill did the rest, Black said.
“He wanted to do that. He didn’t have to just sit there and be a victim,” Black said. “He chose to become a productive member of society again.”
Piedmont Newnan created the First Friday Hero program in March of 2019 to recognize first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
“Their line of work is often a thankless job, and we want to make the community aware of our local heroes and all they do to make our communities a better and safer place,” said Vicki Kaiser, chief operating officer at Piedmont Newnan.
Black is the second Senoia officer to be named a First Friday Hero. Senoia police Officer Alexis Callaway, 23, was honored in April for her part in saving a choking baby in December 2022.