The U.S. celebrates its 247th birthday next Tuesday, and celebrations will be taking place in Newnan and Grantville.
Grantville’s celebration is scheduled for Monday, July 3. Newnan’s parade and fireworks will be on the actual birthday on Tuesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The U.S. celebrates its 247th birthday next Tuesday, and celebrations will be taking place in Newnan and Grantville.
Grantville’s celebration is scheduled for Monday, July 3. Newnan’s parade and fireworks will be on the actual birthday on Tuesday.
On the calendar are:
Grantville, July 3
3 p.m., Grantville’s celebration will close off downtown and feature food trucks, vendors, live music and fireworks. The event is sponsored by the Grantville Police Department and the City of Grantville
Newnan, July 4
7:30 a.m., The third annual Firecracker Fun Walk starts and ends at Newnan City Church. This year, all proceeds for the event will go to the NEST (Newnan Emergency Shelter Team), an overnight shelter for those who are homeless or don’t have adequate shelter against the cold.
“We do not want to give out any awards, so bring your children, your dogs, and you can do a 5K. Or if you want to walk two blocks, you can do any amount you want, but the maximum amount is a 5K,” said Joy Barnes, who is organizing the event.
9 a.m., The annual Newnan Independence Day Parade will begin at Veteran’s Memorial Park and make its way downtown on Jackson Street before concluding at Greenville Street Park.
5 p.m., The gate opens at The Coweta County Fairgrounds for fireworks hosted by Newnan Rotary Club.
Attractions at the fairgrounds will feature an assortment of food trucks and live music by 6 Feet Back, a high-energy local band from Newnan, Palmetto and Peachtree City playing songs from the ’70s and ’80s.
Free celebration gear will be available until supplies run out.
As always, the event is free and open to the public. Fireworks are expected to begin at nightfall.
For real-time alerts regarding the 2023 Rotary Fireworks Extravaganza, please text Fireworks23 to 67283.
Due to parking restrictions, attendees are encouraged to carpool and arrive early. Once parking is full, the gates to the fairgrounds will be closed until the fireworks are completed.