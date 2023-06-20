On May 15, teams from all over Georgia gathered to test their knowledge of the dairy industry in the Georgia 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl.
Georgia 4-H is a program that strives to teach students necessary life skills, help them develop positive relationships and community awareness and empower them to become strong leaders. It is the largest youth leadership organization in Georgia and reaches more than 225,000 people annually through extension offices and 4-H facilities.
The Dairy Quiz Bowl is a fast-paced competition that uses buzzers as students give answers to questions related to the dairy industry. The content covers all topics related to dairy – production, foods, industry statistics, breed information and dairy organizations.
Throughout the competition, students learn confidence, independence and compassion.
The senior team from Coweta County – Justice Benjamin, Aurora Cadman, Gillian Ramponi and Josie Roberson – won first place at the Georgia 4-H State Dairy Quiz Bowl contest at the University of Georgia Animal and Science Complex. The team was coached by 4-H volunteer Pam Brinton.
The junior team that competed – Josiah Benjamin, Shane Butcher, Ella Hummel and Emma Jones – finished third.
Animal Agriculture is the largest sector of the agriculture industry and contributes more than $5.8 billion to Georgia’s economy, says the state’s Department of Agriculture. The curriculum used to train the 4-H’ers is made by University of Georgia animal and dairy science faculty and industry experts, and it aims to teach students to apply the skills they learn.
The Coweta County team will represent Georgia in November at the North American invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest in Louisville, Kentucky.