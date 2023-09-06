The city of Newnan has selected its Newnan Youth Council members for 2023-24.
The purpose of the Newnan Youth Council is to provide a means for the high school youth of Newnan and Coweta County to learn about government, participate in the process, and to represent and articulate the needs of the community's youth, according to the city of Newnan website, and hundreds of students have gone through the program since it began in 2008.
Youth Council is open to Coweta County high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from public, private, charter and home schools, and even to those who attend high school outside the county.
Students selected for the council typically begin serving in their sophomore year of high school, and they can remain in place until they graduate, depending on their attendance and participation.
Newnan’s is one of many youth councils created by Georgia cities looking to their younger residents for help with community problem solving and feedback.
In return, a diverse group of students have the opportunity to build relationships – and bridges – as they experience firsthand the inner workings of local government and partner with local officials to generate and implement programs and projects that improve their community.
“They are the official youth voice and ambassadors of the city of Newnan,” said Mike Furbush, who has served as the city’s liaison for the program since it was created.
Council members typically meet once a month and elect their own officers. In addition to encouraging the students – who come from a variety of backgrounds – to get to know one another, the program brings in speakers from government, business and education to share their experiences.
This year’s council includes:
SENIORS: Adele Bulford (Historian), Newnan; Madeline Butler, Newnan; Sonny Durham (Heritage Representatives), Heritage; Miles Fabre (Chair), Heritage; Sara Hays Grote, Newnan; Macy Horne, Newnan; Sam Knight (Treasurer), Heritage; Rico Lane (Vice Chair), East Coweta; Keaton McNutt, East Coweta; Belinda Ramirez Ocampo (Parliamentarian), East Coweta; Susan Grayton Pass, Heritage; and Stella Weaver (Secretary), Newnan.
JUNIORS: Alexandra Allen, Northgate; Emma Caylor, Northgate; Helena Gibson, Northgate; Mary Lois Griffis, Central; Laci Johnson, Heritage; Ashlynn Jones, Newnan; Sarah Park Lee, Newnan; Jenna Mollner (Northgate Representative), Northgate; Madison Pater (East Coweta Representative), East Coweta; Nysha Reddy, Northgate; Isabella Scarano (Newnan Representative), Newnan; and Anna Beth Shelnutt, East Coweta.
SOPHOMORES: Margaret Gail Barron, Newnan; Macie Bohannon, Newnan; Liam Bulford, Newnan; Naomi Craft, East Coweta; Jordin Guy, East Coweta; Davis Markham, Newnan; Lila McDowell, Newnan; Francesca Parker, Newnan; Rhea Patel, Newnan; Olivia Rodriguez, East Coweta; Corinne Terrell, Newnan; Brayden Williamson, Newnan; and Sarah Helen Zachry, Northgate.