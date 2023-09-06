20230902 Newnan Youth Council

The city of Newnan recently announced members and officers of its Youth Council for the current academic year. Members of the 2023-24 council are pictured with Newnan City Council Member Cynthia Jenkins.

The purpose of the Newnan Youth Council is to provide a means for the high school youth of Newnan and Coweta County to learn about government, participate in the process, and to represent and articulate the needs of the community's youth, according to the city of Newnan website, and hundreds of students have gone through the program since it began in 2008.