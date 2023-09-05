Marvin Aubry London, age 89, recently of Manor Lake Assisted Living in Gainesville, and formerly of Mt. Airy, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023.
Born on February 15, 1934, in Cleveland, Georgia, he was a son of the late J. F. “Frank” London and Lolar Indiana Smith London. Mr. London was a Marine Corps veteran and was retired from Delta Airlines. Mr. London lived in the Atlanta area for a number of years, before he and his wife moved back to Habersham County in 2002.
In his spare time, Marvin enjoyed helping his wife prepare meals for the family, gardening, canning, and napping. He was known for his fried chicken. He and his wife also made and sold arts and crafts at local fairs and festivals. Marvin was very active at Life Church in Baldwin, where he helped prepare meals for various church events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Mae Ivester London; son, Alvin Jay London; and daughter, Rhonda Kay London Street; brothers, Harold, Robert, and Jay London; and sister, Martha Weaver.
Survivors include son, Donnie Aubry London of Villa Rica; niece, whom Mr. London raised, Rebecca Alice Hopkins (Ray) of Eastanollee; daughter-in-law, Kathleen London Cheek (George) of Newnan; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous other step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, in the Chapel of McGahee ~ Griffin & Stewart with Rev. Austin Ivester, Mr. Mark Williams, and grandson, Denver Atwood officiating. Interment will follow in Stephens Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ray Hopkins officiating, and military honors provided by The Grant-Reeves Veteran’s Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
