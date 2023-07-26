The Stilettos on Steel Female Riders Group LLC is hosting a launch party for the Newnan City of Homes chapter, July 29 from 4-9 p.m. at Bigfoot Cycles, 194 Greenville St. in Newnan.
Stilettos on Steel is a female-owned business that provides membership and networking services to female motorcycle riders across the U.S. The mission of the organization is to help women learn to ride motorcycles.
The Newnan chapter will host monthly rides of varying distances, hold garage parties and provide classes.
For more information, contact Ginger Queener at stilettosnewnan@gmail.com.