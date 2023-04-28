The Northgate Lady Vikings soccer club keeps winning. After a heartbreaking loss to East Coweta in the Coweta Cup Championship, they reeled off three straight playoff wins to advance to the Georgia High School Association Class 5A Final-Four.
They defeated the Greater Atlanta Christian Lady Spartans 3-0 on Monday to advance to Friday's semifinal round. On Friday, Northgate played the undefeated Greenbrier Lady Wolfpack in Evans, Georgia.
The Lady Vikings got two goals from Ava Metts and another from Keira Borngesser to propel the offense, while Layla Dorman and Breigh Toten kept the ball out of the net for the shutout.
The Lady Vikings have advanced to the second round of the playoffs the past two seasons but fell to Blessed Trinity both times to conclude their season. This time, they broke through to get to the fourth round.