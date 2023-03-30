In a nail-biting finish, the Trinity Christian girls’ lacrosse team pulled off a thrilling victory over the Walker Wolverines earlier this week. The scoreboard read 12-11 in favor of the home team as the clock ticked down to zero.
Both teams were determined to leave their mark on the game, so the Lady Lions started strong and capitalized early. Walker took the lead briefly in the second half, but the Lions answered the call by striking fast and scoring a string of goals.
Head coach Kayla Freund shared, “We knew going into it that it would take everybody to win, and that's how we played. Our offense, midfield, and defense all had highlights that I could point out and say that's why we won, but it was a cumulative effort from the start.”
She continued, “We lagged a little bit in the second half, allowing them to close in and eventually lead by one, but we finished the game with confidence and composure - two things we’ve been working on a lot this season.”
Hannah Wilson led the Lady Lion attack with five goals, an assist, and a caused turnover. Others who scored goals include Kyva Holloway with four, Sarah Mason with two, and Emily Varela and Molly Wilson with one.
Additionally, Chloe Reed had two crucial ground balls, Madeline Hightower had three ground balls and two draw controls, and goalkeeper Issy Vasquez had eight saves.
The Lady Lions have three games remaining that are all on the road. With the victory, the Lady Lions improved to 1-1 in the region and 8-3 overall.