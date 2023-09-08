The Newnan Lady Cougars shook off a couple of losses to beat the Paulding County Lady Patriots Thursday night 6-2. The win kept Newnan undefeated and atop the Region 5-6A standings.
Gabbi Espy got Newnan on the scoreboard first with a single to score Pressley Ivey. They doubled that lead in the second inning when Maddie Veal led with a home run.
After Paulding County returned to tie the game, Carly Hector hit a single to score Evie Mathis, and the Lady Cougars never looked back. They tacked on three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away with the 6-2 victory.
Addison Smith and Hector drove in the three sixth-inning runs that sealed the win.
In addition to the home run, Veal pitched a complete game and struck out 15 to earn the win.
Newnan will continue its region schedule next week. They have a home game against the second-place team, East Paulding, on Tuesday and then travel to third-place South Paulding on Thursday. Wins in those games would go a long way toward finishing at the top of the standings.