The East Coweta Indians continued their march through region 2-7A this week with back-to-back wins over the Campbell Spartans. The victories keep them undefeated and a game ahead of the Carrollton Trojans.
On Tuesday, the Indians traveled to Campbell to play the Spartans in game one of the best-of-three series. Jansen Kenty started and pitched five innings to earn the 11-2 win.
East Coweta parlayed five home runs to secure the nine-run victory. Hayden Blair had two, while Jackson Divido, Elijah Edwards and Kenty each had one. For Blair, it was a 3-for-3 night with four RBIs and a walk.
Relief pitcher Dylan Nemeth pitched the final two innings to close the game for Kenty.
The Indians were the home team on Wednesday and played solid, fundamental ball to secure a 4-1 win in the second game. They scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings.
After falling behind 1-0, they tied the game in the bottom of the first on a Blair double that scored Evan Doss from first base. Elijah Edwards led off the third with a single and advanced to second on a ground out from Ben Hollenbeck. After stealing third, Edwards scored on a sacrifice fly from Divido to take their first lead.
Edwards and Hollenbeck added run-scoring singles to add the other two runs to the scoreboard. The Indians recorded eight hits against the Spartans' top pitcher, University of Georgia signee Ryan Gold.
Alewine started for the Indians and pitched into the seventh inning when Doss came in to record the final two outs to end the contest.
The Indians are headed towards a showdown with the Carrollton Trojans to settle the region championship. The two teams play a three-game series after the upcoming spring break.
The series will start Tuesday, April 11, at East Coweta, then move to Carrollton for the second game before returning home on Friday, April 14, to conclude their region schedule.