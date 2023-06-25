Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion will look familiar to Heritage Hawks basketball fans. First-year Head Coach Damon Stoudamire will have two former Hawks on the roster.
Senior 6-foot-2 guard Lance Terry transferred to the Yellow Jackets from Gardner Webb for last season and played in 29 games last year for Tech. He averaged 10.1 points per game, including a buzzer-beater against Notre Dame.
He was joined in the summer by 6-foot-11 forward Ebenezer Dowuona, who transferred from the North Carolina State Wolfpack. In his time there, he played in 61 games, including 30 starts.
Both played at the Heritage School under the leadership of Head Coach Joab Jerome. They were both on the 2019 state championship team, where Terry scored 28 points, and Duwouna had 13 points and 14 rebounds.