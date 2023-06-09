After a fantastic career at East Coweta, Landon Underhill took the next step in his baseball journey when he signed with the Mercer Bears. However, his family moved back to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where Landon grew up.
After two seasons in Macon with the Bears, including a redshirt year in 2022, Underhill felt the gravitational pull to move back. He committed this week to continue his baseball career at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas.
2021 was a magical year for Underhill in an Indian uniform. As a senior, he hit .500 with 48 hits, including 13 doubles and six home runs. His exploits earned him Region 2-7A player of the year.
Underhill's dominance at the plate, including 48 hits, including 24 for extra bases (13 doubles, five triples, six homers), had the Indians outfielder finishing with 42 RBIs and a .927 slugging percentage.
One of the most significant moments of his senior season occurred against the Newnan Cougars when he went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, a sacrifice fly, and five RBIs. The Indians won the game 8-2 over their rivals.
Head Coach Franklin DeLoach said after that game, “In big games, you need big players to show up in big moments. Landon Underhill definitely did that.”
After his redshirt season in 2022, Underhill was the opening-day right fielder for the Bears against William and Mary and was hitting .294 through the early part of the season. He finished with eight hits, nine runs and three RBIs.
McLennan is a powerhouse. They have a history of winning and claimed the 2021 National Championship. They have produced numerous players who have gone on to play Major League Baseball, including Jay Buhner, Pat Listach and former Atlanta Braves Craig McMurtry and Chris Martin.
Underhill shared, "I am super blessed and thankful that Coach Tyler Johnson and his staff are allowing me to play for their prestigious program."
But it still comes back to family for Underhill: “The biggest reason I wanted to go there was to be closer to my family. I missed being able to play in front of and hugging my parents and grandparents after every game like I used to."
Underhill is spending this summer in Ohio with the Lima Locos, a summer league team in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League. On Tuesday night, he was in the Locos opening day lineup and got a hit in four at-bats."
Then it is back home to Texas. Underhill shared a lot when he closed with, "You never realize how much the small things really matter until they are gone."