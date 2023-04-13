Scripture:
Psalm 23 (NASB)
The Lord is my shepherd,
I shall not want.
He makes me lie down in green pastures;
He leads me beside quiet waters.
He restores my soul;
He guides me in the paths of righteousness
For His name’s sake.
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
I fear no evil, for You are with me;
Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.
You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;
You have anointed my head with oil;
My cup overflows.
Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life,
And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Devotional:
Whenever I read the first half of Psalm 23, I think of green fields with flowers blooming everywhere. I picture a stream rolling lazily through the field. I think of blue skies with a bright warm sun shining down. I think of how peaceful and quiet it would be. I wonder how many times David brought his sheep to a similar place when he was just a shepherd?
How many times does God try to lead us somewhere that we can find peace and quiet. How many times do we allow the trappings of this world and events around us to pull us away? I know in my busy schedule I need to find a quiet little corner where there is only myself and God. Busy everyday life just seems to get in the way. We hustle around trying to get it all in. Our hearts are anything but peaceful. During these times it is important to pause for a few moments. We need to reflect on God and allow Him to wash His peace over us. It is easy to say let it go and don’t worry. It is easy to tell someone that they must slow down. What is hard is when we are that person, and we just don’t know what to cut out. We are unsure how to slow it down. It just doesn’t seem possible. We find that we could use two or three more hours in a day as it is. To slow down is just impossible. As hard as this is, these are the times when we need God the most. We need to pause and reflect on Him.
I cannot say how to let go. I am still struggling with how to slow down myself. But reading little bits of scripture and saying small prayers through it all helps. Seeking God first in all things is a good start. Psalm 55:22 (NASB) “Cast your burden upon the Lord and He will sustain you; He will never allow the righteous to be shaken.” Lift your cares and concerns to God. He will lead you beside still waters and grant you peace. Will you follow Him there?