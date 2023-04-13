Finally warm enough to spray for weeds, I unscrewed the cap on the bottle that promised to rid my lawn of crabgrass and shook my head at the stupidity.
Silver foil stretched across the mouth of this bottle of poison. Did I really need this shiny proof that no one had tampered with its toxic contents?
Sure, I’m happy to “pull the ring” on my orange juice carton, to crack the seal opening the milk jug or to find a tamper-proof seal on my vitamins. But pesticides and motor oil?
Of course, these didn’t even exist before Sept. 29, 1982.
But 1982 was the year someone put cyanide in bottles of Extra Strength Tylenol, and seven people died in the Chicago area.
Fear gripped the nation as families scoured medicine cabinets and drug stores emptied their shelves of Tylenol. Some predicted the brand would likely never be seen again.
But some of the very first crisis managers were born out of this dilemma. At huge cost to the company, they recalled millions of bottles of Tylenol, pledging to make it safer for everyone.
The FDA leapt into action and — just one month after those seven people died — began requiring Tamper-Resistant Packaging on Nov. 5, 1982, for all over-the-counter medicines. A few short months later, Tylenol was reintroduced with something called a “tamper-proof seal” — a thin, foil seal over the mouth of the bottle as well as an outer plastic covering on the lid.
And Tylenol remains one of the most popular and most recommended pain relievers in the world.
Those seals are now ubiquitous, expanding their reach to everything from coffee creamer to hot sauce and from Oreos to lawn weed control.
Far from fearing those products, we feel even more confident because we see the government and manufacturers taking common-sense steps to make us safer.
Chances are slim that anyone reading this knows one of those seven victims of the Tylenol poisonings.
But chances are much better that you, or someone you know, has been affected by gun violence. And sadly, those odds are increasing every single day.
This past Monday, my number doubled. It’s a sickening feeling that you don’t want to experience.
A former youth was wounded in a 1997 school shooting that killed three classmates, paralyzed another, and left countless families with lifelong scars that are reopened and multiplied exponentially with every news report of yet another act of senseless violence like Monday’s massacre in Louisville, Kentucky.
Monday made a dear college friend a widow. And it’s making me sick because we are mistaken if we think we’re powerless to prevent these tragedies.
According to a recent poll by the Associated Press:
85 percent of Americans support a federal law on background checks.
83 percent agree with keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.
75 percent support raising the minimum purchasing age to 21.
59 percent support banning sales of AR-15 assault-style weapons.
and 57 percent are against legalizing permit-less carry.
If we truly “weep with those who weep” (Romans 12:15), that empathy empowers us to work for something more substantial than thoughts and prayers.
Or will someone you love have to die by gun violence in order for you to join the majority of Americans who, at the very least, want to follow common sense and apply pressure to this gaping wound?
In 1982, seven deaths caused a radical shift in our thinking.
Thousands of gun deaths later, surely we can do better than to shake our heads at our own stupidity.