VBS programs around Coweta

•June 5-8, 6-8 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 2956 Sharpsburg McCollum Road. Stellar VBS, Shine Jesus' Light to all the World. Rising pre-K through entering sixth grade. To register online, go to www.cornerstonenewnan.org and click on VBS. For more information, contact Dale Harrell at cornerstoneumcvbs@gmail.com or call the church office at 678-552-9124.
•June 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon. First Baptist Church, 15 W. Washington St., Newnan. Twists and Turns, pre-K-6th grade (must be 5 by Sept. 1). Phone: 470-233-4637 Email: agchitwood@fbcnewnan.org. To register: https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/default.aspx?id=65917&t=l.
•June 12-16, 5:45-8:15 p.m., Southwest Christian Church, 3836 Highway 29 N. For rising kindergarten through fifth grade, Twists and Turns. Register at www.swchristianchurch.org.
•June 13-15, 6-8 p.m. Calvary Chapel, Newnan. Camp Calvary Kids Quest for Truth. Dinner will be served from 5:30-6 p.m. each night if you're able! Visit https://subspla.sh/5cfhvj9/ to register.
•June 19-22, 9 a.m. until noon, Unity Baptist Church, 311 Smokey Road. Four years olds, Pre-K completed fifth grade. Twists and Turns. VBS family night, Thursday, June 22, 6 p.m. For more information, call 77-253-2483.
•June 19-22, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Newnan First United Methodist Church, 33 Greenville St., Newnan. HERO HOTLINE | Calling all Heroes! Together we will Follow Jesus, Help Others, Work Together, Listen to God, and Show Grace! | Pre-K to 6th grade welcome. Register today at www.newnanfumc.org.com/vbs. For more information, contact
Andrea Stuart, director of Children's Ministry, 770-253-7400, ext. 209.
•June 19-23, New Lebanon Baptist Church, 1674 Wagers Mill Road, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Twists & Turns. Pre-K through middle school. To Register, follow the link on the church’s Facebook page. For questions or information, please contact Shay Fleming at 770-301-6352.
•June 19-23, 6-8:30 p.m. Sargent Baptist Church, Twist and Turns, pre-K-5th grades.
•June 20-22, 6-8 p.m. Saint Smyrna Baptist Church, 68 Heery Road, Newnan. Four years old and up. Lava Lava Luau: Controlling Our Emotions. Free Registration: https://www.facebook.com/saintsmyrnabc/. Dinner served each night. Games and prizes, nightly. Free t-shirt with registration.
•June 25-29, 6-9 p.m. Sharpsburg Baptist Church. 6413 Highway 54, Sharpsburg. Twists and Turns.
•June 25-29, 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. East Newnan Baptist Church. Available for children from three years old through completing the fifth grade. Register for Twist and Turns at www.eastnewnanbaptist.org ASAP.
•June 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon. White Oak Presbyterian Church, 2796 Gordon Road, Senoia. “Keepers of the Kingdom,” focusing on the full armor of God. Programs are available for children ages four - finished fifth grade. www.whiteoakarp.org.
•July 10-14, 9 a.m.-noon, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1250 Lora Smith Road. Camp will have sections on acting, dance, singing, bucket drumming and painting. Professionals from each discipline will be teaching their track, culminating in a performance based on the Creation Story in Genesis July 16. Children can be as involved in performance as they want or focus on backstage work if they are more interested in that side. Tuition is $30/child, with a discount available for multiple siblings and limited scholarships available if needed.Resurrection Lutheran Church is an all accepting, diversity celebrating church. For more information or to register, go to www.resurectionlutheran-newnan.org or email rev.jennifer.rlc@gmail.com
•July 17-19, 6-8:30 p.m. Sunnyside Baptist Church, 255 Greenville St. Twists and Turns. First night is 6-6:30 p.m. for registration. Supper will be served nightly.
•July 17-21, 5:45-8:30 p.m. Christ the King Charismatic Episcopal Church, 4881 GA Hwy. 34 Sharpsburg. Keepers of the Kingdom, dinner is provided each night.
Email VBS information to religion@newnan.com to have your church’s information published. If you’d like to share photos from VBS, email the photos, along with the ID for those in the picture, to religion@newnan.com.