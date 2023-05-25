VBS programs around Coweta

•June 5-8, 6-8 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 2956 Sharpsburg McCollum Road. Stellar VBS, Shine Jesus' Light to all the World. Rising pre-K through entering sixth grade. To register online, go to www.cornerstonenewnan.org and click on VBS. For more information, contact Dale Harrell at cornerstoneumcvbs@gmail.com or call the church office at 678-552-9124.
•June 12-16, 5:45-8:15 p.m., Southwest Christian Church, 3836 Highway 29 N. For rising kindergarten through fifth grade, Twists and Turns. Register at www.swchristianchurch.org.
•June 13-15, 6-8 p.m. Calvary Chapel, Newnan. Camp Calvary Kids Quest for Truth. Dinner will be served from 5:30-6 p.m. each night if you're able! Visit https://subspla.sh/5cfhvj9/ to register.
•June 19-23, 6-8:30 p.m. Sargent Baptist Church, Twist and Turns, pre-K-5th grades.
•June 25-29, 6-9p.m. Sharpsburg Baptist Church. 6413 Highway 54, Sharpsburg. Twists and Turns.
•July 10-14, 9 a.m.-noon, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1250 Lora Smith Road. Camp will have sections on acting, dance, singing, bucket drumming and painting. Professionals from each discipline will be teaching their track, culminating in a performance based on the Creation Story in Genesis July 16. Children can be as involved in performance as they want or focus on backstage work if they are more interested in that side. Tuition is $30/child, with a discount available for multiple siblings and limited scholarships available if needed.Resurrection Lutheran Church is an all accepting, diversity celebrating church. For more information or to register, go to www.resurectionlutheran-newnan.org or email rev.jennifer.rlc@gmail.com
•July 17-19, 6-8:30 p.m. Sunnyside Baptist Church, 255 Greenville St. Twists and Turns. First night is 6-6:30 p.m. for registration. Supper will be served nightly.
