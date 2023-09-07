The 22nd anniversary of the September 2001 World Trade Center attacks is Monday, and Unity Baptist Church will be honoring local law enforcement and first responders with an appreciation day and luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Dr. Doug McCart, who is often called Dr. Mac, is Unity Baptist’s senior pastor. McCart said Unity Baptist has been hosting the commemoration even since he began pastoring at the church nearly three years ago. He said he began hosting the services honoring law enforcement in 2002.
“We want to honor the law enforcement officers and first responders that died that day,” McCart said.
McCart has been a chaplain with the Newnan Police Department for more than 20 years.
McCart said the event is also to honor local first responders and police officers in addition to remembering Sept. 11.
“We want to let them know that they’re appreciated and recognize them for their efforts,” McCart said. “Many times, their lives are on the line when answering calls.”
McCart said many law enforcement and first responders typically attend the service if they’re not on duty. He said the church delivers meals to the first responders and officers that are not able to make it, including 911 personnel.
Community leaders will speak during the event, including Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship and Newnan Fire Chief Stephen Brown. He said Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood typically attends, but he had a previous commitment this year.
Newnan firefighter Hector Tirado will also be speaking. Tirado lost his father in New York City during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Unity Baptist church is located at 311 Smokey Road, Newnan. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m.