Since 2017 The Summit Ministries Newnan has been hosting its free outreach for the community event and the ministry will continue the tradition next Saturday, April 29.
Apostle Debra Harris with Kingdom Connected Ministries International said the ministry comprises Kingdom Connected Ministries International, China Grove Community Center, and Greater Love Kingdom Ministries.
Harris the event is an opportunity for the ministries to share with the community.
“This is an opportunity to share, fellowship and love on people by being the hands and feet of Jesus,” Harris said.
Harris said the initial goal is to give back to the community. She said there will be free clothing, food, and small household items on this day.
“Our goal is to feed clothed, give, and love on others, as we represent the love of Christ,” Harris said.
The event will be held Saturday, April 29 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Central Educational Center at 160 MLK Drive, Newnan. The event is free and open to the community.
Harris said other churches and ministries are always welcome to become involved. She said the ministry also accepts donations and volunteers to help during the event.
“Donations should be gently used clothing, small household appliances, jewelry, shoes, bedding items, and so forth,” Harris said.
She said any donations can be dropped the day of the event no later than 10 a.m.