St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has welcomed an interim rector after the retirement of longtime rector, The Rev. Hazel Glover.
Glover officially retired in May after 30 years. At the beginning of August, St. Paul’s welcomed The Rev. Canon C. John Thompson-Quartey as its interim rector.
A calling
Thompson-Quartey, a native of Ghana, said he always knew he would be a priest.
“Ever since I was a child, like seven or eight, I felt a call to the ministry,” Thompson-Quartey said. “I was an altar boy, serving at the altar with the priest. I thought, ‘This man loves God and gives his life to God.’ I came home that day and I told my parents, ‘I think I’m going to be a priest one day.’ It has always been my sense of calling.”
Thompson-Quartey arrived in the U.S. in the 1980s to study accounting at Rutgers University in New Jersey. After graduation, Thompson-Quartey earned his master’s of divinity from the General Theological Seminary in New York.
Thompson-Quartey officially began his tenure in ministry in 1997. He was chaplain for pastoral care and director of the community outreach program at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, and associate rector for youth and family ministries at Christ Church in Ridgewood, New Jersey, He also served as the rector of St. Mary’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey., for nine years.
As chaplain at a boarding school, Thompson-Quartey said he worked with a lot of youth.
“It was mostly high school-aged students,” he said. “I didn’t realize the impact you can have on the life of young people. I didn’t realize how much they’re yearning for a sense of belonging. If the right person is there to point them in the right direction, they tend to choose the right path.”
Thompson-Quartey moved to Marietta in 2014 with his wife and three daughters and was on the bishop’s staff for nine years.
Last year, he began teaching at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. He is currently the 2023 director of the Episcopal and Anglican Studies Program, which helps prepare new priests, and a professor in the practice of church leadership.
A warm welcome
Thompson-Quartey joined St. Paul’s at the beginning of August and is expected to be the interim rector for anywhere from nine to 18 months. He said he has received a warm welcome from the St. Paul’s church family.
“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s such a beautiful space. I love that on Sundays, I’m not alone at the altar. There are a whole bunch of people with me and, to me, that represents the kingdom of God. It’s not made of only priests, but it's made up of all ministries. It’s a community of God’s people gathered to worship.”
Thompson-Quartey said he was a little nervous before coming to St. Paul’s.
“I was also curious,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect, but it amazes me how the people here love and care for one another. When they say you’re welcome, they really mean it.”
Marianne Lawhead, senior warden at St. Paul’s, said the congregation is “so blessed to have Canon John at St. Paul’s as its interim rector.”
“His breadth of experience is uniquely suited to our parish and our interim time,” Lawhead said in an email statement. “More importantly, it is obvious to all of us that Canon John is filled with the Holy Spirit. We at St. Paul’s will benefit from his joy-filled countenance, as well as his experience in leadership and ministry. We look forward to seeing where he will take us in the coming months.”
Lawhead said Glover will be missed after her tenure at St. Paul’s.
“Mama Haze, as she is known to many, guided us through COVID-19 with love and leadership,” Lawhead said in an email statement. “That love and leadership continued even as life settled into the new normal. She showed us so much about loving each other through her love of children during their baptisms, couples during their weddings and dogs at the annual blessings of animals on St. Francis Day.”
She said Glover leaves a legacy of “spirit-filled love.”
“She radiated love on those days, and I don’t think any of us will ever experience those things again without thinking of her,” Lawhead said.
This has also been Thompson-Quartey’s first time in Coweta County since he began serving at St. Paul’s.
“This is a loving community,” he said. “I feel very much at home among the people here.”
He said he has already begun making connections in Coweta.
“I really want to meet more clergy in the community,” he said. “I want to be part of the community.”
An outward-facing ministry
Thompson-Quartey said he encourages St. Paul’s, and other churches, to be outward facing in the community.
“Let's focus on what happens outside our walls,” he said. “Who are the people who are hurting and need some consolation, prayer, word of advice or even food? When I preach on Sundays, I always say that now that we’ve heard the good news, what do we do with it? However long my tenure is, I will focus on the community of Newnan.”
Thompson-Quartey said one of his favorite quotes is from Archbishop William Temple, who said, “The church is the only society on earth that exists for the benefit of non-members.”
He said his calling in the ministry has been fulfilling. He is always thinking of how to serve.
“I enjoy pastoral counseling,” he said. “I’m always wondering how do I make myself available to people who are in some sort of crisis, having marital problems or when they’re faced with challenges in their life? I have to remind them that even in their struggle, God is in the midst. All of us possess that divine image, and my role is to remind them who they are and whose they are.”
Thompson-Quartney said he is a man of prayer and always looks to God for strength to be effective.
“Every morning I meditate and ask for strength and God’s wisdom, especially when counseling people who are in crisis,” he said.
He said he also reiterates the power of prayer to the congregation at St. Paul’s. Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., St. Paul’s hosts a healing service. Thompson-Quartney said there is scripture, a brief discussion, prayer and communion. He said anyone in the community is invited to come. The service typically lasts less than an hour.
Thompson-Quartney and his wife, Jeri, have been married for 30 years.
St. Paul’s is located on Roscoe Road in Newnan. Sunday services are held at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.