Prevailing Grace Ministries will be honoring fathers Saturday with a free Father’s Day Community Cookout at noon.
The event will be held at Prevailing Grace Ministries, which is located at 16 Paul Street in Newnan. The Rev. Jarmaine Elder Sr., pastor and founder, said Prevailing Grace is always looking for ways to do outreach in the community.
“We (Prevailing Grace) make it our mission to serve,” Elder said. “We are here to serve- not to be served. I felt it was only right to honor our fathers in our community. Fathers are very important in our community and family units.”
Elder said honoring fathers in the community gives him an opportunity to honor his own father, U.B. Elder, who passed away in a car accident in the early 1990s. Elder grew up in the Blackjack community in Senoia. He said his father taught him about life and survival. He also said that he is praying for men and fathers to step up and take their place.
“I firmly believe that the more fathers we have in our children’s lives, we could alleviate many of these problems you see today,” he said. “My Daddy only had to tell us once to do something….. we knew what to do and we had that respect for him. I will never forget the wisdom that he implanted in me. I think of him everyday.”
Elder said the cookout is free and open to the public.
“Everyone is invited,” he said. “We just wanted to honor all our fathers to let them know they’re appreciated and needed. It will be a good time for some good fellowship, laughter and some good grilled food. Just bring your appetite and be ready to have a good time.”
Elder said he is thankful to have a church family that supports him.
“We work together,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about. This way we can reach our full potential and really serve our community.”
Prevailing Grace is going into its fourth year of ministry. Services are held Sunday at 11 a.m.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are an estimated 72 million fathers across the nation- 29 million of those fathers also being grandfathers.