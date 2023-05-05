Clergy, law enforcement and Cowetans of different races and denominations gathered Wednesday afternoon to fast and pray for an end to gun violence — particularly in the Bblack community.
National Day of Prayer
The first Wednesday of each month, the Black Methodist for a Better Future has been hosting a time of prayer and fasting to end violence the community. The prayer and fast was held Wednesday at noon at Greenville Street Park in downtown Newnan.
The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. nited States Congress, and signed into law by President. Harry S. Truman. In 1988, Pres. Ronald Reagan set the observance permanently on the first Thursday in May.
Roots of the national prayer time go back to the American Revolution. In 1775, the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a day of "humiliation, fasting, and prayer" in 1863.
The statistics
According to the Giffords Law Center, an organization aiming to combat gun violence, gun violence in the Bblack community is more prevalent than in any community or racial group in the U.Snited States. Black Americans die from gun violence at nearly 2.4 times the rate of white Americans, according to the Giffords Law Center. On average, more than 12,400 Black people die from gun violence each year, with 15,548 such deaths in 2021 alone — the highest number on record, according to the Giffords Law Center.
Also, gun violence is on the rise in the Black community. Firearm homicides rose 61 percent from 2018 to 2021.9 Firearm suicide, unintentional shooting, and police shooting deaths have also shown troubling increases over this same time period — to approximately -44 percent, 10 percent, and 13 percent respectively, approximately, according to Giffords Law Center.
A plea for change
The Rev. Alphonso Smith of Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church in Luthersville was the organizer of the event. Smith also serves on the Coweta County Commissioners-District 5. Smith started the program with statistics about gun violence in the black community. Smith also called for a change for gun reform and churches and communities coming together.
“Whenever you think you need a pistol to walk down the street, there’s a problem,” Smith said. “You may not be my friend, but you are my neighbor.”
Other clergy also encouraged unity and love, especially in the church.
Other prayers and affirmations were also performed as follows:
Prayer: The ending of gun violence in the Bblack community — - The Rev. Christopher Carlyle, Purified Community Church
Fasting affirmation from the deadly sin of pride — - The Rev. Jarmaine Elder Sr., Prevailing Grace Ministries
Prayer: The ending of domestic violence in the Bblack community — - The Rev. Connor Bell, First UMCUnited Methodist Church, Newnan
Fasting affirmation from the deadly sin of envy — - The Rev. Myron Deas, Greater Mountt. Zion AME
Prayer: The ending of systemic racism in the Bblack community — - The Rev. Larry Warner, pastor emeritus Faith By Hearing Christian Center
Fasting affirmation from the deadly sin of wrath — - Min. Julia Morrison Morgan
Vision and affirmation — - The alarm bells are ringing, The Rev. Alphonso Smith
The program concluded with the singing of “We Shall Overcome.”
A year long event
The Black Methodist for a Better Future will continue to host time of prayer and fasting to end violence the community the first Wednesday of each month. Smith encouraged the audience to participate at any time that is convenient for them. Churches are being encouraged to meet at noon or at a designated time, in person or via zoom. Faith communities are encouraged to pray for the ending of gun violence, domestic violence, economic violence and systemic racism and to fast in repentance to bring an end to the seven deadly sins:; pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth. This will continue until the end of the year.
The next in- person prayer and fast will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2. For more information, contact the Rev. Alphonso Smith at alphonso.smith@ngumc.net or 404-409-7557.
Other prayer commemorations in Coweta
The National Day of Prayer was also commemorated Thursday at noon at Greenville Street Park in downtown Newnan. A Community Prayer Breakfast was also held Thursday morning at First Baptist Church in Newnan. The breakfast was sponsored by the Newnan Kiwanis Club. Mark Fields brought the morning message.
An evening prayer service was also held at Green Street Park.