It has been one year since Powell Chapel Church disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, and the church has no regrets, Pastor Joe Geter said.
The disaffiliation
Powell Chapel was one of the two Coweta churches that disaffiliated from the North Georgia Conference of the UMC last year. Mount Gilead UMC in Sharpsburg also disaffiliated.
The North Georgia Conference region covers the top half of the state. The disaffiliation of 70 churches in the North Georgia Conference was approved in June 2022.
In order to disaffiliate from the UMC, Sybil Davidson with North Georgia UMC said in a previous NTH interview, there must be a two-thirds majority of the professing members of the local church present to vote at the church conference to approve the decision.
To disaffiliate, churches must settle on their apportionments. Apportionments are a method of giving that proportionally allocates the churchwide budget to conferences and local churches, according to the UMC website.
Davidson said a local church that chooses to disaffiliate will pay to the Annual Conference any unpaid apportionments for the 12 months immediately prior and an additional 12 months of apportionments, plus unfunded pension obligations, direct-bill obligations and other liabilities.
The lawsuit
Last month, Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Stephen Schuster ruled that 185 congregations should be allowed to vote on whether to leave the United Methodist Church, ruling against a regional body’s recent attempt to stop churches from leaving the denomination.
In March, 186 congregations filed a lawsuit against the conference in Superior Court in Cobb County.
Beginning last year, large numbers of UMC congregations left the second-largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. because of the church’s ongoing debate over sexual ethics, The Christian Post reported.
This resistance to the Book of Discipline has led many theologically conservative congregations to decide that they should leave the UMC, with most of them joining the newly launched Global Methodist Church, according to The Christian Post.
Bishop Robin Dease will call a special session of the North Georgia Annual Conference on Saturday, Nov. 18. The North Georgia United Methodist Clergy and elected lay members will vote at the special session to consider disaffiliation requests from the UMC for the North Georgia Conference.
Davidson said the North Georgia Conference does not currently know how many churches will request to disaffiliate from the conference.
A restart
Geter had officially retired from Powell Chapel in 2020, but came back after Powell Chapel disaffiliated from the UMC. He preached at Powell Chapel for 20 years prior to his retirement and has been in ministry over 40 years. Another pastor was appointed to fill in when Geter retired.
When Powell Chapel initially disaffiliated, Geter said it was because of a desire for the opportunity to make its own decisions. Geter said the disaffiliation was mainly because of church autonomy and not necessarily because of LGBTQ issues.
Geter emphasized that everyone was welcome at Powell, that no sin was bigger than another and that the church was not there to judge.
Geter said the UMC’s structure was helpful for solving issues and relationships, but he said Powell Chapel has adapted and is constantly thinking about guidelines and what works best for the church.
“It’s going well,” Geter said. “We have changed some things, but not a whole lot. We remind ourselves about the guidelines. It has not been a major issue.”
Geter said he is still open to hearing ideas from others on how to keep the church growing. He said the church still has a chairman and other leadership in place, the same structure it had while under the UMC.
Geter said the church has restarted some ministries.
“We have started our dance ministry back up as well as our young adult choir,” Geter said.
Geter said the biggest change the church has experienced is being able to make its own financial decisions.
“(Disaffiliation) was mainly for the church to get from under the UMC and their rules such as apportionments, and other conditions of the church, based on recommendations from the bishops,” Geter said.
He said the church had to pay approximately $25,000 in apportionment payments prior to the disaffiliation.
A sense of tradition
Geter said one tradition that has remained the same is the church’s annual Homecoming Service.
“It will continue to be held the third Sunday in August,” Geter said. “A three-night revival will follow Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”
Geter said retirement may be in his near future.
“It won’t be long,” he said. “I’m already speaking with some people the church may be interested in.”
He said the church is just looking forward to growing more and serving the community.
“We have no regrets whatsoever,” Geter said.
Powell Chapel is located on Old Atlanta Highway in Newnan.
The United Methodist Church is a collection of associated congregations of Protestantism whose doctrine and beliefs are motivated by the spirit and teachings of John Wesley, according to www.christianity.com.