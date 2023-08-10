While dozens of churches in the North Georgia Conference have decided to part ways with the UMC, Pastor Sean Kilpatrick of Moreland United Methodist Church said his congregation never questioned whether or not to stay part of the connectional church of the UMC.
Never a doubt
“There was nothing to decide,” Kilpatrick said. “We take our relationship with the annual conference very seriously.”
Kilpatrick said the UMC is “different from what most people are used to.” He has been the pastor at Moreland UMC for four years and a local pastor for 10 years.
“Instead of being an individually autonomous congregation, we are a connectional church of hundreds of local congregations just in the North Georgia Annual Conference, and our annual conference is one of many that makes up our global body,” Kilpatrick said.
Kilpatrick said the work Moreland UMC is doing in partnership with UMC as a whole is important. He said his congregation never even spoke about breaking away from the UMC.
“We are steadfast and committed with our covenant connection to the annual conference, with the global church and we are more focused on our mission, which is both local and contextual, along with our global support,” He said. “I do not want to interrupt the work we’re doing. Leaving would question our commitment and support for the global church and that’s something we’d never consider doing.”
Kilpatrick said the talks of leaving the UMC are not new.
“We’ve been kicking this can down the road for about 20 years,” he said.
He did say that just before the pandemic, he thought there was a great plan in place that would allow churches that wanted to leave to exit gracefully.
“Each year we would think it’s going to be resolved at the general conference, and it wasn’t,” He said. “It was pushed to the side … not put on the back burner, but it’s like, let’s wait and make a decision.”
A place where all can gather
Kilpatrick said, “It is the position of the United Methodist Church that everyone who has life and breath within them has been created in some mysterious way in the image of God.
“There are plenty of people who you might have to look through a kid's kaleidoscope while half inebriated on grace in order to see that, but this is one thing we hold to be true; everyone, everyone, everyone is a child of God,” he said.
He said the church should support every person of faith on their Christian journey.
“We also believe that every person of faith is gifted with the spirit of God, gifts that enable them to live a life of mission and service to the church and the world; and without them being affirmed, encouraged and supported in this, a part of God's work in this world would be left undone,” he said. “When someone says, ‘I am a Christian,’ we have to trust that they are making every effort in their life to grow more into Christ's likeness. It would be a sin of the church to not support them in their growth and in their life of faith.”
Kilpatrick said that Moreland UMC tries to take extra steps to make everyone feel welcome. He said the church involves youth in the worship services and even sings hymns in Spanish, among other things, to make everyone feel welcome and included.
“Even if there isn’t a Spanish speaker in the church, if they were to hear it, they’d think, the welcome mat is already rolled out for us,” He said. “(Moreland UMC) strives to be a place where everyone can gather. We have all types of people at the church, and we’re constantly surprising people who walk through the door as to how welcoming and hospitable we are.”
Kilpatrick said inclusivity for everyone is important.
“The reason I have not used LGBTQIA up until this point is because from my viewpoint, and this is mine and not the current policy of the UMC, is because it is not a question of whether or not they should be fully included; just like the question of disaffiliation isn't,” Kilpatrick said.
Trusting and working together
Kilpatrick said it would take several articles to discuss the different perceptions of scripture.
“There’s a lot the scripture has to say that people don’t lean to such as slavery, marginalized communities and immigrants,” He said.
He said what is needed now more than ever in the church, world and nation is trust.
“Trust that we are all doing our best; trusting that God is at work in everyone everywhere,” He said. “The thing I have come to believe full-heartedly is that God can work through people we adamantly disagree with, and the more I understand about God's way and not my own, is that in order to have a more decent and civil society, we must all humbly accept that one or two of the things we believe we are absolutely right about, we are dead wrong about.”
Kilpatrick said he and his congregation’s mission is simple.
“We’re striving to be more like Christ and not ourselves,” he said.
He said that pastors in the UMC church ultimately have the decision to decide whether or not to do something.
“They’re (UMC) not going to force a congregation to do something that goes against your conscience,” He said.
Kilpatrick said he has even turned down marrying couples because of several red flags.
He said although churches may have different viewpoints, the churches can still work together and serve the community.
“We can still have a great impact,” he said. “We are working diligently to be faithful followers of Christ, and God is doing a new and wonderful thing within us, too. If we never come to an agreement, I hope we can rejoice that God is working through us all.”
Coweta disaffiliations
Two Coweta UMC churches, Powell Chapel Church, formerly Powell Chapel UMC and Mount Gilead UMC, disaffiliated from the North Georgia Conference of the UMC last year. Mount Gilead UMC in Sharpsburg also disaffiliated.
The North Georgia Conference region covers the top half of the state. The disaffiliation of 70 churches in the North Georgia Conference was approved in June 2022.
In order to disaffiliate from the UMC, Sybil Davidson with North Georgia UMC said in a previous NTH interview, there must be a two-thirds majority of the professing members of the local church present to vote at the church conference to approve the decision.
To disaffiliate, churches must settle on their apportionments. Apportionments are a method of giving that proportionally allocates the churchwide budget to conferences and local churches, according to the UMC website.
Davidson said a local church that chooses to disaffiliate would pay to the Annual Conference any unpaid apportionments for the 12 months immediately prior and an additional 12 months of apportionments, plus unfunded pension obligations, direct-bill obligations and other liabilities.
A special session
Earlier in the summer, Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Stephen Schuster ruled that 185 congregations should be allowed to vote on whether to leave the United Methodist Church, ruling against a regional body’s recent attempt to stop churches from leaving the denomination.
In March, 186 congregations filed a lawsuit against the conference in Superior Court in Cobb County.
Beginning last year, large numbers of UMC congregations left the second-largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. because of the church’s ongoing debate over the inclusion of openly homosexual leaders, The Christian Post reported.
Bishop Robin Dease will call a special session of the North Georgia Annual Conference on Saturday, Nov. 18. The North Georgia United Methodist Clergy and elected lay members will vote at the special session to consider disaffiliation requests from the UMC for the North Georgia Conference.
Davidson previously said the North Georgia Conference does not currently know how many churches will request to disaffiliate from the conference.
Kilpatrick said Moreland UMC will participate in the special session.
“It is a part of our responsibility in our covenant agreement to send a delegate, as well as it is my responsibility as a local pastor to be present on these voting matters,” He said.
Moreland UMC is located at 16 Church St., Moreland.