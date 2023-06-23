Caitlyn “Caitie” Dixon has joined Newnan First United Methodist Church in downtown Newnan as the new minister of music.
Dixon officially began in her new position earlier this month. David Kinrade officially retired last June as the church’s minister of music.
A inspiration for music
Dixon said her inspiration to start in music goes back to the first grade.
“At that time, my brother was in the fourth grade, and he brought home his first instrument, the trumpet,” Dixon said. “I remember being so enamored when he brought that horn home. I knew I wanted to be in the band just like my brother. So, that’s where I got my start. Fourth grade elementary band. I was a percussionist.”
Dixon said when she began playing in the band, she was eager to learn more.
“The love for music only grew,” Dixon said. “I was active in school choirs, marching band, and indoor percussion. I knew in the eighth grade that I wanted to teach music. I lived that dream, and the pursuit of a new dream is what brings me to Newnan First UMC.”
Dixon said being a musician is about more than the music.
“Being a musician affords me the opportunity to meet so many amazing people,” Dixon said. “The network of folks grows every year, and it continues to baffle me how many talented individuals I get to work with everyday. This is the best part - the community you get to be a part of as a musician.”
Dixon has many memories as a musician, but her most memorable is when she had the opportunity to conduct at the Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim, Norway in 2017.
“There is just something about making music in such a sacred place,” Dixon said. “Surrounded by the beautiful stained glass and the history. The church was completed in the 1300s, and it’s the supposed burial place of St. Olaf. I conducted “Even When He Is Silent,” in that space, a stunning octavo by Kim André Arneson. The text of that work, in such a sacred feeling place-I have chills just thinking about it.”
A new start at NFUMC
Dixon was born and raised in Pennsylvania and moved to Mississippi in 2016 to pursue a graduate degree. Since then, she has also lived in South Carolina and now, Newnan.
“So far, I’m loving it,” Dixon said. “Newnan gives me the sensation of a small, close-knit community with city access, which I love. The options feel endless, and the downtown is so cute. I love living here so far, and cannot wait to explore more.”
Dixon has a dog, Annie, a 90-pound Pyranese/Bulldog mix, that she adopted during COVID-19 pandemic while living in South Carolina.
“She is my best companion,” Dixon said. “
The Rev. Andrew Chappell, senior pastor NFUMC, said NFUMC invited Caitie to be the minister of the music because the church believes she can help them continue with a wonderful tradition of music.
“FUMC has a history of great music thanks to David Kinrade, Kathy Bizarth, Bonnie Krider, and Dawn McCord, not to mention the countless volunteers and musicians that make it all possible,” Chappell said.
Chappell also said that NFUMC is grateful Caitie accepted the invitation.
“Caitie exemplifies many of the characteristics that make this church wonderful to be a part of: she works hard, she enjoys what she does, she is a good team player, and she loves good music,” Chappell said. “ She is talented and has already added so much in her first few weeks on staff. We look forward to an awesome future together.”
NFUMC is located at 33 Greenville Street and has worship services Sunday morning at 8:30 and 11 a.m.