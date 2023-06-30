In an hour or less, the entire Bible will be read across Georgia during the fifth annual Statewide Bible Reading.
At 7:14 a.m. on Friday, July 14, community members from all of Georgia’s 159 counties will gather at each county courthouse for a short reading of the Bible.
The basis for this reading is taken from 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land.”
This verse is also the reason the Bible reading is read each year on July 14 at 7:14 a.m.
Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood will lead the reading this year. Coweta County Sheriff’s Department employees typically participate in downtown Newnan for the reading.
The Statewide Bible Reading project was started in Iowa by Dianne Bentley in 2018. Jerri Tuck is the organizer of this year’s Bible reading and has been for the past few years.
“Several years ago, I learned about a 99 county-wide reading of the Bible in the state of Iowa,” Tuck said in a previous NTH interview. “As a passionate supporter of the public reading of God’s Word and coordinator of our annual Bible Reading Marathon in Cochran, GA since 2004, I was intrigued.”
Tuck said organizing the event in Georgia did seem hard at first.
“Never underestimate what the Lord can do when He sees our hearts,” Tuck said. “The only ability we need with God is availability. The work is all His.”
In the previous years, 16 states and 82 countries, covering 24 of the 26 worldwide time zones have participated.
Everyone in the community is encouraged to attend.