Faith Briefs

Bethel Heard Baptist hosting revival June 20-22
Bethel Heard Baptist Church will host its revival June 20-22 at 7:00 p.m. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Dr. Vincent Dortch, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Carrollton. The Rev. Anthony Melson is the pastor of Bethel Heard Baptist.
Friendship Baptist Church celebrating annual homecoming tomorrow
Friendship Baptist Church in Newnan will celebrate its annual homecoming tomorrow at 2 p.m. The Rev. Jeremy Bryant of Summer Hill Baptist Church of Newnan will be the guest speaker. There will be three nights of revival following the homecoming service, Wednesday, June 14-Friday, June 16. Services will begin each night at 7 p.m. The Rev. Robbie Scandrick of Piney Grove Baptist Church of Haralson will speak Wednesday night. Bishop Milton Holston of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Senoia, will speak Thursday night. The Rev. Willie Sinkfiled of Mount Sinai Baptist Church, Gay, will speak Friday night. The Rev. Joe Pope Sr. is the pastor of Friendship Baptist Church. Friendship Baptist is located at 29 Hamilton Bohannon Drive, Newnan.
Sharpsburg Baptist Church hosting car show today
Sharpsburg Baptist Church will host its seventh annual Car and Bike Show today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The car show is a mission project fundraiser. There is a $10 fee to enter, but it's free to show a car. BBQ plates, sandwiches, baked goods and homemade pork rinds will also be available to purchase. There will be a free bounce house, face painting and hot dogs for kids. Sharpsburg Baptist is located at 6413 Highway 54 in Sharpsburg, next to the Post Office. The rain date is June 17, same time.
First Baptist Church hosting Freedom Celebration June 18
First Baptist Church in downtown Newnan will host its Freedom Celebration, Sunday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m. The celebration will feature Arlington National Cemetery musicians Chuck Seipp and Randall Sheets on trumpet and organ, Salute to the Armed Forces, Color Guard, Sanctuary Choir and FBC Orchestra. Pictures of family members who have served or are presently serving in the armed forces can be sent to lmoore@fbcnewnan.org. Be sure to include name, rank and place of service. These pictures will be used during the Freedom Celebration.Fore more information, contact Lee Chitwood at 770-253-0797 or lchitwood@fbcnewnan.org.
First Christian Church of Newnan hosting Wednesday Bible Study
First Christian Church of Newnan hosts Bible Study every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Jimmy Lee will be leading the study and refreshments will be served afterwards. First Christian is located at 8 Elm St., Newnan.
Russell Temple AME Church hosting food pantry
The Russell Temple AME Church food pantry is open each Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Russell Temple is located at 155 Westside School Road, Newnan. Volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact bhall21495@aol.com.
Prevailing Grace Ministries hosts weekly prayer line, 6 p.m. church service
Prevailing Grace Ministries of Newnan hosts a prayer line each Thursday from 8-9 p.m. Anyone is welcome to call in. The number is 425-436-6353 and the access code is 6428766. Prevailing Grace meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 16 Paul St. Jarmaine Elder Sr. is the pastor and founder.