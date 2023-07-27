Faith Briefs

Glory Quartet to perform a free concert at Peachtree Hills SDA
Today Peachtree Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church of Newnan will introduce the Glory Quartet during the 11:15 a.m. church service and then host a concert in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken following the concert, which is open to the community.
Glory Quartet is a local men’s gospel quartet from Newnan. The group, formerly known as the Men of Cornerstone has been ministering via song to audiences throughout the Southeast for more than 15 years. The quartet sings old Southern gospel hits and traditional hymns in four-part harmony. The quartet consists of: Paul Griffin on bass, Mike Adcock on baritone, Mike Miller on tenor and Mike Ferrante on lead. Peachtree Hills SDA is located at 171 Gordon Road, Newnan. For more information call: 770-253-8291.
Macedonia Baptist Church to host free dinner and concert Aug. 11
Macedonia Baptist Church will host a light dinner and a concert Friday, Aug. 11. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m., which will feature the Simple Faith Quartet. The Simple Faith Quartet is a gospel quartet from Leicester, North Carolina. The vocalists in the quartet are DeWayne Brown, Joseph Sluder, Stephen Brown and BJ Galloway. The quartet has been singing for 35 years this fall. A love offering will be received following the concert. For more information, visit www.mbcnewnan.com or call 770-253-7222.
Newnan First UMC hosting Back to School Bash Aug. 6
Newnan First UMC will host its annual community Back to School Bash on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 3-5 p.m. in the parish hall. There will be food, treats, games with prizes, jumpers and a dunk tank. Students and teachers are encouraged to bring their backpacks for a blessing. Newnan First UMC will also honor community teachers with a small gift of gratitude.
First Christian Church of Newnan hosting Wednesday Bible Study
First Christian Church of Newnan hosts Bible study every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Jimmy Lee will be leading the study and refreshments will be served afterwards. First Christian is located at 8 Elm St., Newnan.
Russell Temple AME Church hosting food pantry
The Russell Temple AME Church food pantry is open each Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Russell Temple is located at 155 Westside School Road, Newnan. Volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact bhall21495@aol.com.
Prevailing Grace Ministries hosts weekly prayer line, 6 p.m. church service
Prevailing Grace Ministries of Newnan hosts a prayer line each Thursday from 8-9 p.m. Anyone is welcome to call in. The number is 425-436-6353 and the access code is 6428766. Prevailing Grace meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 16 Paul St. Jarmaine Elder Sr. is the pastor and founder.