Faith Briefs

Eucharistic ministers receive license
Two men were recently licensed as Eucharistic Ministers in the Diocese of the Mid-South and assigned to service at Sharpsburg's Cathedral of Christ the King. The term "Eucharistic Minister", also known as a "Lay Eucharistic Minister," denotes a lay person who assists the priest in administering the elements of Holy Communion, the consecrated bread and wine. They may also, when directed to do so, take the sacrament to those who are ill or otherwise unable to attend the church service. Although the practice varies from diocese to diocese, in general, Eucharistic Ministers are recommended by the parish priest to the bishop of the diocese who grants them a license to practice the ministry. Required is the reading of a book on the subject and hands-on training in serving at the church and serving the homebound or sick in their homes or the medical facility. Jonathan Clay and David Pike were instructed by Mike Wilton, an ordained deacon. The two men received their license during a public service at Christ the King. In addition to receiving their license, the new Eucharist Ministers also received a handmade wooden Communion kit.
First Christian Church of Newnan hosting Wednesday Bible Study
First Christian Church of Newnan hosts Bible Study every Wednesday evening at 6:30 in the fellowship hall. Jimmy Lee will be leading the study and refreshments will be served afterwards. First Christian is located at 8 Elm St., Newnan.
Russell Temple AME Church hosting food pantry
The Russell Temple AME Church food pantry is open each Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Russell Temple is located at 155 Westside School Road, Newnan. Volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact bhall21495@aol.com.
Prevailing Grace Ministries hosts weekly prayer line, 6 p.m. church service
Prevailing Grace Ministries of Newnan hosts a prayer line each Thursday from 8-9 p.m. Anyone is welcome to call in. The number is 425-436-6353 and the access code is 6428766. Prevailing Grace meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 16 Paul St. Jarmaine Elder Sr. is the pastor and founder.