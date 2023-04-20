Christ the King hosts baptisms on Easter Sunday
Two women Erica Leigh Lane and Victoria Hill received the Sacrament of Holy Baptism during services on Easter at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Sharpsburg.
Vestibule Series resumes at Central Baptist Church
Central Baptist Church will host Justin Tarver as the church resumes its vestibule series tomorrow. Tarver is on the piano faculty at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. The free event begins at 4:30 p.m.
Coweta Pearls hosting gospel concert
Local nonprofit Coweta Rare Pearls is hosting a gospel concert today. The concert will be held at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist church, located at 1927 Highway 154, Newnan and will begin at 4 p.m.
The Newnan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offering free class
The Newnan Stake of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering a free emotional resilience class that will be held on Thursdays until May 11. Classes will be held from 6:30- 7:30 p.m. at 157 Bob Smith Road, Sharpsburg. The study will discuss finding strength in the Lord. For more information, contact LeAnn Austin at lovinme@leannaustin.com. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1FD1X6azbGZRpG-AprlM4dRBOm7lcN1YhxsGigSOnutI/edit#gid=0.
First Christian Church of Newnan hosting Wednesday Bible Study
First Christian Church of Newnan hosts Bible Study every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Jimmy Lee will be leading the study and refreshments will be served afterwards. First Christian is located at 8 Elm St., Newnan.
Russell Temple AME Church hosting food pantry
The Russell Temple AME Church food pantry is open each Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Russell Temple is located at 155 Westside School Road, Newnan. Volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact bhall21495@aol.com.
Prevailing Grace Ministries hosts weekly prayer line, 6 p.m. church service
Prevailing Grace Ministries of Newnan hosts a prayer line each Thursday from 8- 9 p.m. Anyone is welcome to call in. The number is 425-436-6353 and the access code is 6428766. Prevailing Grace meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 16 Paul St. Jarmaine Elder Sr. is the pastor and founder.