Faith Briefs

Total Faith Missionary Church of God hosting free community BBQ today
Total Faith Missionary Church of God, located at 104 Mary Ellen Amey St., Luthersville, is hosting a free BBQ and cook off today. Brothers Lowinston and Louis Jackson will make Brunswick stew for the community and for judges to decide which is best. The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. Lowinston Jackson is the pastor of Total Faith.
Vestibule Series resumes at Central Baptist Church
On Sunday, April 23, Central Baptist Church will host Justin Tarver as the church resumes its vestibule series. Tarver is on the piano faculty at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. The free event begins at 4:30 p.m.
Coweta Pearls hosting gospel concert April 22
Local nonprofit Coweta Rare Pearls is hosting a gospel concert, Saturday, April 22. The concert will be held at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist church, located at 1927 Highway 154, Newnan. The concert will begin at 4 p.m.
The Newnan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering free class
The Newnan Stake of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering a free emotional resilience class that will be held on Thursdays until May 11. Classes will be held from 6:30- 7:30 p.m. at 157 Bob Smith Road, Sharpsburg. The study will discuss finding strength in the Lord. For more information, contact LeAnn Austin at lovinme@leannaustin.com. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1FD1X6azbGZRpG-AprlM4dRBOm7lcN1YhxsGigSOnutI/edit#gid=0.
First Christian Church of Newnan hosting Wednesday Bible Study
First Christian Church of Newnan will be having Bible Study every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Jimmy Lee will be leading the study and refreshments will be served afterwards. First Christian is located at 8 Elm St., Newnan.
Russell Temple AME Church hosting food pantry
The Russell Temple AME Church food pantry is open each Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Russell Temple is located at 155 Westside School Road, Newnan. Volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact bhall21495@aol.com.
Prevailing Grace Ministries hosts weekly prayer line, 6 p.m. church service
Prevailing Grace Ministries of Newnan hosts a prayer line each Thursday from 8- 9 p.m. Anyone is welcome to call in. The number is 425-436-6353 and the access code is 6428766. Prevailing Grace meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 16 Paul St. Jarmaine Elder Sr. is the pastor and founder.