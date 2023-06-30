Burkhart graduates from Middle Georgia
Grayson P. Burkhart of Newnan was among students awarded degrees during spring commencement ceremonies at Middle Georgia State University.
Burkhart graduated magna cum laude and as a President’s List Scholar, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation Science & Management.
Georgia State announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at Georgia State University for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Adan Acevedo-Moran of Senoia, Catherine Ahn of Newnan, Jesse Awuah of Grantville, Elmer Berganza of Newnan, Selma Bormann of Sharpsburg, Mali Bourque of Sharpsburg, Kelsi Broderick of Newnan, Mai Brown of Newnan, Gavin Bush of Sharpsburg,
Daniel Cambronero Rojas of Newnan, McKenzie Carroll of Sharpsburg, Donia Chiciu of Newnan, Joshua Daisy of Newnan, Jordan Duff-Gordon of Newnan, Madison Eckhoff of Newnan, Jacqueline Eldridge of Senoia, Joelle Erwin of Sharpsburg, Sydney Shelton of Moreland, Viani Garner of Palmetto, Kerra Gibson of Sharpsburg, Beau Gregory of Sharpsburg,
Jessica Shenning of Newnan, Taylor Henry of Sharpsburg, Alexandria Hong of Sharpsburg, Kirsty Houston of Newnan, Yeeun Hwang of Newnan, Hyomin Jin of Newnan, Garrett Jones of Newnan, Eunchong Kim of Incheon, Yongmin Kim of Newnan, Mireille Lofquist of Newnan, Lindsay Lyle of Sharpsburg, Cole Martin of Newnan, Rachael Mayhew of Newnan, Kendall Missel of Sharpsburg, Junseung Oh of Newnan, Melissa Patino of Newnan, Tiffany Payton of Senoia, Joshua Perry of Newnan, Micah Pitts of Newnan, Demi Sherman of Moreland, Samantha Sovik of Sharpsburg, Geraldine Suarez of Palmetto, Braydon Watts of Newnan and Michael Whitlock of Senoia.
To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA while completing at least nine hours of academic credit, with no incompletes for the semester and a minimum 2.0 GPA for all classes taken at Georgia State.
DEAN’S LIST: Maria Andujar of Sharpsburg, Makenzi Arnold of Newnan, Makayla Aycock of Sharpsburg, Brooklyn Baldwin of Senoia, Makenzie Barnett of Moreland, Samantha Bartholomew of Newnan, Lili Bourque of Sharpsburg, Asia Brown of Grantville, Gabriel Butts of Palmetto, Nicholas Conort of Sharpsburg, Diana Contreras Cardenas of Newnan, Gwenyth Cook of Newnan, Diego Cordova Baires of Newnan, Josiah Cuneo of Senoia, Haley Curry of Newnan, Thi Do of Newnan, Kenneth Dudley of Newnan, Joshua Dunham of Newnan, Annaston Evers of Senoia, Lydia Fencher of Newnan, Diana Flores Valdez of Newnan, Andrew Gaillard of Newnan, Jared Gardenour of Newnan, Andrew Garger of Sharpsburg, Mekhi Gargurevich of Newnan, McKinley Garner of Newnan, Herniole Gavitse of Newnan, Gisselle Gonzalez of Newnan, Georgia Groover of Newnan, Nigel Hagley of Atlanta, Alexander Hamilton of Newnan, Anna Harvey of Sharpsburg, Sityia Henry of Newnan, Adrianna Hernandez of Newnan, Kennedy Hollis of Newnan, Ashfiq Islam of Newnan, Mikiya Kelly of Palmetto, Kirsten Key of Newnan, Alex Kim of Newnan, Kayla King of Palmetto, Monserrat Lizano Rodriguez of Sharpsburg, Meredith Lodge of Sharpsburg, Kyle Loeber of Newnan, Ronnie Loggins of Sharpsburg, Michael Maginnis of Newnan, Charles Massey of Newnan, Sarah Matthews of Sharpsburg, John Miller of Newnan, Sophia Monteagudo of Newnan, Rachel Myrick of Palmetto, a-De'ja-Chanel Nelson-Porter of Newnan, Liberty Nguyen of Newnan, Ben Ni of Newnan, Kaitlin Novak of Newnan, Reever John Nuega of Newnan, Junyeong Oh of Newnan, Sarah Orozco of Newnan, Alexis Pham of Newnan, Tori Phillips of Newnan, Morganne Poujol of Sharpsburg, Sebastian Rabanal of Newnan, Emmanuel Remy of Newnan, Christofer Sanchez Avila of Newnan, Jacob Seffrin of Newnan, Sarah Stephens of Newnan, James Swafford of Newnan, Jordan Taylor of Senoia, Samantha Truskolaski of Sharpsburg, Ryan Tyler of Sharpsburg, Jacob Ward of Sharpsburg, Jaidyn Webb of Newnan, Makenzie Wiggins of Senoia, Emily Worth of Newnan and Jiayan Zeng of Newnan.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing at least nine hours of academic credit, with no incompletes for the semester and a minimum 2.0 GPA for all classes taken at Georgia State.
GCSU announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at Georgia College & State University for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST: William Ansel of Sharpsburg and Colin Swenney of Newnan, College of Health Sciences.
DEAN’S LIST: Sean Davis of Senoia, Sabrina Mosto of Newnan, Jackson Owens of Newnan and Katherine Payne of Newnan, College of Health Sciences; Melissa Antrim of Newnan, Katrianna Bergh of Newnan, Jackson Butz of Sharpsburg, Zoie Glenn of Newnan, William Johnston of Newnan, Benjamin McPherson of Sharpsburg, Joelle Nicosia of Senoia and Nathan Schaab of Newnan, J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology.