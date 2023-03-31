Submit your church or organization’s Easter Egg Hunt or Easter services information by emailing religion@newnan.com with your information.
Easter around Coweta
Easter Egg Hunts
• Apr. 1, 1 p.m. Sunnyside Baptist Church, 255 Greenville St.
• Apr. 7, 8 p.m. New Lebanon Baptist Church, Flashlight Egg Hunt, 1674 Wagers Mill Road, Newnan. Inflatables, crafts, dinner and egg hunts for the entire family. Bring your own basket/bag and flashlight.
• Apr. 8, 10 a.m. Annual Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt. Macedonia Baptist Church, 1504 Macedonia Road, Newnan. Babies through fifth graders are invited to participate.
• Apr. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mills Chapel Baptist Church, Easter Eggstravaganza. Games, inflatables, food, cake walk, egg hunt and more. Free event for the family.
• Apr. 8, noon, Reaping the Harvest Outreach Ministries International, Easter Fun Fest, Carl Miller Park, 74 Sewell Road, Newnan.
• Apr. 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Westside Baptist Church, Easter Egg Hunt. Free hotdogs, games, inflatables, face painting, prizes and more. Egg hunts will be separated in age groups.
•Apr. 9, 9:45 a.m. Newnan FUMC, Greenville Street Park.
Easter commemoration services
• Apr. 2, 8:30 and 11 a.m., Palm Sunday worship service, Newnan FUMC.
•Apr. 5, 6:30 p.m. New Lebanon Baptist Church, Easter Family Communion Service, 1674 Wagers Mill Road, Newnan.
• Apr. 6, 6:30 p.m. Holy (Maundy) worship service, Newnan FUMC.
• Apr. 7, 7 p.m. Good Friday Service, First Baptist Church, Newnan. Featuring the LOGOS Theater Company sharing dramatic monologues of scenes leading up to Easter Sunday.
Music by the Sanctuary Choir and FBC Orchestra. The evening will begin with the Lord’s Supper. Admission is free.
• Apr. 9, Newnan FUMC 7 a.m., Sunrise Service — Greenville Street Park
8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. — worship services, sanctuary.
• Apr. 9, Andrews Chapel, 7 a.m. Service will be outside. If it rains, the service will be held in the sanctuary. The Rev. Tommy Holder officiating.
• Apr. 9, 7 a.m. Annual Sunrise Service. Sunnyside Baptist Church, 255 Grenville St. Breakfast will be served afterwards in the church basement. Easter services will begin at 11 a.m. No Sunday School.
• Apr. 9, 10:30 a.m. Trinity Reformed Church-Protestant, Reformed, and Evangelical church in the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches. Arnall Middle School. For more information, visit www.trinityreformedga.com.
• Apr. 9, 8 a.m. New Lebanon Baptist Church Easter Sunrise Service, followed by breakfast and worship at 10:30 a.m. 1674 Wagers Mill Road, Newnan.
• Apr. 8, 5 and 7 p.m. Crossroads Church Easter services, Sharpsburg Campus, 3260 GA-16, Sharpsburg.
•Apr. 9, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Crossroads Church Easter services, Sharpsburg Campus, 3260 GA-16, Sharpsburg.
• Apr. 9, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Crossroads Church Easter service, Thomas Crossroads Campus, 2564 GA-154, Newnan.
• Apr. 9, 10 a.m. Crossroads Church Easter service, Griffin Campus, 2222 W McIntosh Road, Griffin.
