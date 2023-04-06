Easter Egg Hunts
• Apr. 8, 10 a.m. Annual Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt. Macedonia Baptist Church, 1504 Macedonia Road, Newnan. Babies through fifth graders are invited to participate.
• Apr. 8, 3-5 p.m. Community Easter Egg Hunt. Mount Olive UMC, 1180 Poplar Road, Newnan. Food, games, music and prizes.
• Apr. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mills Chapel Baptist Church, Easter Eggstravaganza. Games, inflatables, food, cake walk, egg hunt and more. Free event for the family.
• Apr. 8, noon, Reaping the Harvest Outreach Ministries International, Easter Fun Fest, Carl Miller Park, 74 Sewell Road, Newnan.
• Apr. 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Westside Baptist Church, Easter Egg Hunt. Free hotdogs, games, inflatables, face painting, prizes and more. Egg hunts will be separated in age groups.
•Apr. 9, 9:45 a.m. Newnan FUMC, Greenville Street Park.
Easter commemoration services
• Apr. 9, Newnan FUMC 7 a.m., Sunrise Service — Greenville Street Park
8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. — worship services, sanctuary.
• Apr. 9, Andrews Chapel, 7 a.m. Service will be outside. If it rains, the service will be held in the sanctuary. The Rev. Tommy Holder officiating.
• Apr. 9, 7 a.m. Annual Sunrise Service. Sunnyside Baptist Church, 255 Grenville St. Breakfast will be served afterwards in the church basement. Easter services will begin at 11 a.m. No Sunday School.
• Apr. 9, 10:30 a.m. Trinity Reformed Church-Protestant, Reformed, and Evangelical church in the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches. Arnall Middle School. For more information, visit www.trinityreformedga.com.
• Apr. 9, 8 a.m. New Lebanon Baptist Church Easter Sunrise Service, followed by breakfast and worship at 10:30 a.m. 1674 Wagers Mill Road, Newnan.
• Apr. 9, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m; 6:30 p.m. Newnan City Church, 17 First Ave., Newnan. Please bring fresh cut flowers to the morning service to flower the cross.
• Apr. 8, 5 and 7 p.m. Crossroads Church Easter services, Sharpsburg Campus, 3260 GA-16, Sharpsburg.
•Apr. 9, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Crossroads Church Easter services, Sharpsburg Campus, 3260 GA-16, Sharpsburg.
• Apr. 9, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Crossroads Church Easter service, Thomas Crossroads Campus, 2564 GA-154, Newnan.
• Apr. 9, 10 a.m. Crossroads Church Easter service, Griffin Campus, 2222 W McIntosh Road, Griffin.
Submit your church or organization’s Easter Egg Hunt or Easter service information by emailing religion@newnan.com.