Cornerstone United Methodist Church is hosting a free dedication service for its new Rodgers organ on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m.
The program, A Fanfare of Praise, is open to the public and will feature an organ concert and congregational hymn singing, both led by guest organist Andrew Atkinson. A reception will follow the event.
Atkinson is an artist and performer from the Gulf Coast. He specializes in improvisation, romantic music and sacred arrangements. He is a celebrated organist and pianist as well as a member of The American Guild of Organists. In addition, Atkinson is an accomplished actor and an active member of The Screen Actors Guild.
The main attraction, the Rodgers Inspire 343 organ, was built in 2019 and recently installed at Cornerstone under the final direction of Atkinson, who is the general manager of Chapel Music Company in Lithonia.
Cornerstone UMC is located at 2956 Sharpsburg-McCollum Road in Newnan, near the intersection of Hwy 34 and Hwy 154 (Thomas Crossroads).