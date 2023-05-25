Coweta native The Rev. Dr. Rufus Smith Sr. is believed to be the oldest presently serving Black pastor in Coweta County and he still pastors a church every Sunday at the age of 85.
According to data from Lifeway Research, the average clergy member is 57 today compared to 50 in 2000.
Growing up in Coweta
Smith grew up in Coweta on Lora Smith Road, which was named after his father. The youngest of 14 siblings, Smith matriculated through Coweta County Schools, starting elementary school at Pinson Street School and ultimately graduating from Central High School in 1956 in its first graduating class.
Smith played football and after school was out for the day, he often had to go home and work on the family farm.
“I was a football player,” Smith said. “I played every position on the football team — from center to guard to tackle to running back.”
He also said attending church was not an option. His family church is Ebenezer Baptist Church in Sharpsburg.
“You had no choice to do anything but what your parents said to do, “ Smith said. “Even as a boy, my pastor told my mother that I was different.”
After graduating from high school, Smith attended Albany State University in Albany to study physical education, but he said he didn’t finish. He moved back to Coweta and got married to Mary and started a family.
Answering the call
Smith wanted to be a football coach and never planned on being a pastor. After getting married, he shifted gears and entered the workforce. He began working first as a shipping clerk, and then later as a truck driver until his retirement in 1994.
Although he didn’t have plans to pastor, he still read his Bible.
“When I was driving a big rig, I had a lunch box, and in that lunch box was a Bible,” Smith said. “I began to read the Bible, and when I got to the part in Revelation 10, everything that happened in that chapter happened to me. I had never experienced that.”
Smith said he realized that God was calling him to preach.
“I cried and prayed, and I knew what He was saying, but that’s not what I wanted to do,” Smith said.
Smith said that wasn’t the first time God had spoken to him.
“When I was a child, I remember being really sick with pneumonia,” Smith said. “They didn’t think I was going to make it. I remember being at His feet then. There’s no telling what He was saying to me then that I didn’t understand.”
He said he told his wife, and initially he didn’t know what would happen, but the couple is still together 65 years later.
“I loved my wife, and I wanted to make her happy,” Smith said. “She didn’t choose to marry a preacher. I chose to do what God told me to do. We were doing well financially at the time as well, but it all worked out.”
Smith’s pastoral journey began in 1975. His initial sermon was Feb. 23, 1975. He said he preached a revival at Burns Chapel UMC in Newnan and from there he preached at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Newnan.
He also pastored for four years at Bethel Baptist Church in Barnesville, Georgia, but he said the distance was difficult considering his work schedule and growing family. Shortly after, he pastored at his home church at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Smith said Ebenezer’s current building was built under his leadership. He currently pastors at New Mount Olive Baptist Church in LaGrange, Georgia, where has been the pastor for 41 years. The church meets every Sunday at 11 a.m.
According to Lifeway Research, a pastor typically leaves a congration around the four or five-year mark.
Continuing the call
Smith said 41 years may seem long to be in one building, but it’s not long when speaking of being part of a church.
“When we talk about church, I look at church as being in you,” Smith said. “It’s not a building.”
Smith said throughout his 41 years of pastoring, the biggest challenge has been getting people to know Christ and accept Him and the word of God. He said church is not about race- but there’s only one church and Christ is the head.
“People say they’ve been born with his spirit, but they don’t do what the book says,” Smith said. “They're reading, but not doing it. This is coming from the heads of people who are running the building (church). People are trying to change the word of God, and He does not change the word for any of us.”
Smith said ministry is something you must be called into and the call shouldn't be taken lightly.
“You have to be called and anointed by God,” Smith said. “It’s a call from God. God has to touch you to do that. You can’t do that on your own. You can’t just ‘go into ministry.’ You must be called, and if it’s not a call of God, I don’t think you should be doing it.”
Smith encourages everyone to just live right.
“I try my best to make sure that I tell people that if they can’t do right here, they can’t do right where they’re going,” Smith said. “People just don’t love one another. To know God is to know His word. Everything that God wanted us to know is written. We are to read the word of God and go by it. This is why we’re having all the problems we’re having now.”
Smith said he’s never considered retiring from preaching.
“It’s until death do us part,” Smith said. “I’ll retire when I stop breathing. You can retire from a job. When it comes down to what God has called you to do, you can’t do that. If it gets to where I am unable, I will consider it then. But I’ll keep preaching as long as I am able.”
He said the word of God keeps him going.
“If you do what He asks, He’s obligated to do what He said,'' Smith said. “My thing is I have to do exactly what the Lord said. He’ll keep you in perfect peace. We trust the Lord with all our heart. We can’t comprehend, but we trust Him — that’s what keeps me going. And knowing there’s no death in Him. He’s the way, the truth and the life.”
When he is not preaching, Smith said he enjoys spending time with his wife and family.
“We do what she wants to do,” Smith said. “She’s a wonderful lady. We have family gatherings. I still mow my grass and work in my yard.”
Smith and his wife have four children. He will celebrate his 86th birthday in November.
Smith holds a doctorate of divinity from Saint Thomas College in Jacksonville, Florida.
May is commemorated as Older Americans Month. This is the 60th anniversary of commemoration.
Older Americans Month is a time to honor the nation’s senior citizens, whose lifetimes of hard work, devotion to family and commitment to community have laid the foundation for the country, according to www.whitehouse.gov.