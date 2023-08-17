Felton James Jr. has deep roots in the church, singing and directing choirs, and now he is on a mission to build a 100-Voice Mass Choir.
Deep roots
James, who is also a Newnan native, grew up in the church. His father, the Rev. Felton James Sr., was a pastor at Friendship Baptist Church in Newnan for years. James said he has always had a passion for singing, church and being around others as much as his father does.
James said although he values and loves many genres of gospel music, he particularly loves the music he grew up listening to – old-school gospel and now, the more contemporary songs.
He said he has been directing choirs since he was 15 years old.
“It’s just something that comes natural,” James said.
James said his roots in the church are deep from growing up singing and hearing his father preach, which still stick with him today.
“I’m very grateful for those times,” James said.
100 voices
Forming the 100-Voice Choir will not be James’ first time managing and directing a group of voices. He also has his own gospel singing ensemble, Felton James Jr. and Company, which frequently travels and sings throughout Coweta and beyond.
He said he got the idea to have 100 voices in a choir because of his love for music.
“I have always wanted to direct a huge choir that loves old school and new school gospel music that’s excited about singing parts right and having fun with it,” James said. “My favorite part about directing is seeing the choir happy when they’ve worked hard to learn a song and sing the parts right.”
James said he teaches his choirs and groups to sing in harmony, as well as with emotion, passion and the correct enunciation. Although those things are important, he said that’s not what singing in the choir is all about.
“The whole time you’re giving God the praise,” James said. “A good choir is made up of people that are not scared to use what God gave them.”
Last year, James was honored at Liberty Hill for his years of service in music ministry.
Musician Donte Jones, who has worked with James on many occasions, said he is sure the concert and the choir will be prepared with James’ guidance.
“Man, Felton is one of the best to do it,” Jones said. “He takes what he does very seriously and he passes that on to the choir members. It shows. People will be in for a treat to hear them.”
James said the choir will present a concert of six to eight songs on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.
The rehearsals for the 100-Voice Mass Choir will be held on Saturdays at Liberty Hill AME Church in Sharpsburg. The first rehearsal will be held Aug. 26.
James said the choir will have some special surprises during the concert. James said his wife, April, also sings with him.
“We will have some remixes of some familiar songs,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
For more information, email James at choirpreacherman@yahoo.com or find James on Facebook (Felton James Jr.).