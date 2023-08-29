They trailed most of the game, but the Trinity Christian Lions led on the scoreboard when it mattered the most. In the stagnant heat at Trinity Christian Stadium, the Lions held off the Fellowship Christian Paladins 32-29 for their first win of the 2023 season.
The Lions took an early lead on a Colin DePriest field goal but saw the Paladins score a touchdown for the first of five lead changes. While the Lions defense was sorting out the best way to slow down the Fellowship Christian attack, the offense was putting up explosive plays to keep them in the game.
Noah Tarver made a one-handed, 31-yard clutch catch right in front of the Lions bench to get them out of a bad field position. The play opened up the play-calling options instead of returning the ball to the Paladin offense.
Phoenix Moss gave the Lions back the lead in the first quarter with a 68-yard touchdown run, Bakari Hamilton scored on a 41-yard pass from Ronnie Frere, and Preston Funk caught a 77-yard touchdown pass, also from Frere.
Funk ran a post route against single coverage, and Frere perfectly placed the ball between the corner and the safety, who drifted over, which allowed Funk to race to the end zone.
On the Moss touchdown, he exploded through a hole at the line of scrimmage and accelerated past the Paladin linebackers into the open field. He was still gaining speed as he crossed the end zone.
The Hamilton touchdown to start the fourth quarter broke a stretch of 20 unanswered points for the Paladins, leaving Trinity Christian down 23-10 to start the fourth quarter.
The offense took control from there, outscoring the Paladins 22 to 6 over the final 12 minutes. It was reminiscent of the Whitewater game in 2022 when the Lions just willed their way to victory.
The Lions’ offense succeeded when Frere connected with Hamilton for a middle screen; they hit one in the first quarter for 52 yards and then clicked on the 41-yard scoring strike.
Frere finished the game with 342 yards passing and two touchdowns. Moss rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. Both Hamilton and Funk went over the 100-yard mark in receiving yards.
With a win under their belt, the Lions will close out the non-region portion of their schedule at home Friday night against the Mary Persons Bulldogs.