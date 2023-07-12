Five months after his final high school basketball game and just a month until he must report for his first freshman year, former East Coweta guard Colt Donley put pen to paper to continue his college career.
On Saturday, Donley signed with the Covenant College Scots final. He became the final member of Head Coach Royal Maxwell’s 2023 senior class to move on.
Covenant is in Lookout Mountain, Georgia, and competes in the Collegiate Conference of the South. Other local schools in the CCS include LaGrange College and Piedmont College.
The Scots are under the leadership of Head Coach Josh Brown.
Donley shared about making the decision, “What really helped me make my decision was how the coaches and the team made me feel welcomed when I went there on a visit, and it was surrounded with positive energy that I think will help throughout the season.”
While he is looking ahead, Donley also has fond memories of his time with the Indians. He shared, "My greatest EC memory was the game where I scored 27 points against Westlake because everyone doubted us that game thinking we would lose. So, I had to prove the haters wrong.”
Also from Head Coach Royal Maxwell’s 2023 team to sign were guard Austen Colton at East Georgia State and Saquan Hutcherson at Waynesburg University. Additionally, forward Brian Gillespie, who played his junior year and part of his senior season with the Indians, signed with Bay College.