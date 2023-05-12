Brothers Dylan and Conner DePriest received postseason awards when they were named All-Region in Class 4-4A after the 2023 season.
The brother combination led the Trinity Christian Lions to a 7-6-3 record in Head Coach Mike Townson's first season. The Lions just missed the state playoffs; they finished fifth in the standings, a single game behind Troup County.
Next season, Dylan will be playing for the LaGrange Panthers in college, while Conner will return for his senior season with Head Coach Mike Townson and the Lions.